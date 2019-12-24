ST. BONAVENTURE — Ben Giardini scored 22 points to lead the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team to a 55-42 victory over Coudersport in the Frank Rubick Division consolation game of the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament on Sunday inside the Reilly Center.
“I thought we were good defensively,” Allegany-Limestone coach Glenn Anderson said. “We focused on slowing them down and defending the 3-point line, and I think we did a good job by only giving up two or three 3-pointers all game.
“Ben [Giardini] had a great game on both sides of the ball. He played great defense against two of their best players.”
Casey Curran posted a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Gators (4-1). Chad Carlson and Gus Napoleon each had five points.
Kolby VanWhy powered Coudersport (4-2) with 18 points. Dillon Keglovits chipped in with 11 points and Hayden Keck finished with eight.