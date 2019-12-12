ALLEGANY — Ben Giardini scored 18 points with four steals and Casey Curran had a double-double on 13 points and 16 rebounds to pace the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team past Salamanca on Wednesday.
The Gators won, 56-44. Tyler Curran made a team-high eight assists and Jayden Gustafson had six assists for A-L (3-0).
Isaac Brown led Salamanca (3-1) with a game-high 19 points and Lucus Brown had 10.
“I thought defensively we did a really good job,” Gators coach Glenn Anderson said. “Credit to Salamanca, they played hard and Isaac Brown’s a good player. He can score inside and out. Their big guy (Jarod White) was tough to deal with in the paint.
“Offensively for us, Ben Giardini had a big game, he got a lot of layups off the dribble. I liked our balanced scoring attack.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Genesee Valley 61, Fillmore 60
BELMONT — Cody Schneider scored 27 of his 33 points in the second half and overtime period to lead a come-from-behind victory for Genesee Valley.
Schneider made 16 field goals and was 1-2 from the line. Evan Windus added 10 points for Genesee Valley (3-1) before fouling out of the game. Riley Gordon finished with nine points and the Jaguars lone 3-pointer.
Luke Cole led Fillmore (2-1) with a double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Will Valentine added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Levi Webb finished with 11 points.
“We did a great job of dictating pace for 25 minutes,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Lintz did a great job of switching defenses in the fourth and it rattled us a little in the end. Cody Schneider is a tough matchup for us, Levi did a great job on him, but in crunch time he took over and knocked down some tough shots, including the game winner. Fun to be a part of a great game like that, we just need to learn how to close out games. Looking forward to the rematch.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover 73, Friendship 50
FRIENDSHIP — Spencer Cook scored 27 points and Preston Ordway added 25 on seven three-pointers for Andover.
Ion Romero scored 30 points for Friendship (0-4) while Blake Hewitt marked a double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Alex Smith had four steals and four assists.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 56, Archbishop Walsh 44
OLEAN — Only a two-point game at the end of the third quarter, Wellsville turned up its defensive pressure and forced Walsh to have multiple turnovers enroute to a victory.
“Turnovers really hurt us in the second half,” Archbishop Walsh coach Andy Moore said. “We ended up having more turnovers in the fourth quarters than we did points.”
The Lions (2-2) were led by Eli Schmidt with 19 points. Liam McKinley added 14 points and Logan Dunbar finished with 13 points. McKinley and Dunbar each had three 3-pointers.
Xavier Laverty had a team-high 20 points for Archbishop Walsh (4-2). Max Garvin tallied 13 points, including three 3-pointers.
AT BELMONT Fillmore (60)
D. Valentine 1 2-6 4, Cole 10 1-1 25, Levi Webb 3 3-4 11, Voss 1 0-0 2, T. Webb 2 3-4 7, Valentine 5 1-4 11. Totals: 22 10-20 60.
Genesee Valley (61)
Clark 1 2-2 4, Evan Windus 4 2-3 10, Ellsessor 2 1-2 5, Gordon 4 0-0 9, Schneider 16 1-2 33. Totals: 26 6-10 61. Fillmore 9 24 41 53 60 Genesee Valley 9 17 31 53 61
Three-point goals: Fillmore 6 (Cole 4, L. Webb 2); GV 1 (Gordon). Total fouls: Fillmore 16, GV 18. Fouled out:
Evan Windus (GV), Will Valentine (F)
JV: Fillmore won.
AT FRIENDSHIP Andover (73)
Terhune 2 2-5 6, Cook 10 6-7 27, Dix 1 0-1 2, Walker 5 1-4 11, Grossman 0 2-2 2, Ordway 8 2-2 25. Totals: 26 12-21 73.
Friendship (50)
Hewitt 5 2-3 12, Romero 11 3-6 30, Moore 2 0-3 4, Outman 1 0-0 2, Ripple 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-12 50. Andover 7 18 25 23 Friendship 8 11 10 21
Three-point goals: Andover 8 (Cook, Ordway 7); Friendship 3 (Romero 3). Total fouls: Andover 11, Friendship 21. Fouled out:
Hosley (F).
JV: Friendship won.
AT OLEAN Wellsville (56)
Sands 1 0-1 3, Schmidt 6 7-11 19, Liam McKinley 5 1-2 14, Dunbar 5 0-0 13, Hart 1 0-0 2, Delahunt 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 9-14 56.
Archbishop Walsh (44)
Parks 1 2-2 4, Laverty 8 2-3 20, Tifuno 1 0-0 3, Maine 2 0-0 4, Garvin 4 2-2 13. Totals: 16 6-7 44. Wellsville 12 24 39 56 Archbishop Walsh 15 27 37 44
Three-point goals: Wellsville 7 (Sands, McKinley 3, Dunbar 3); Archbishop Walsh 6 (Laverty 2, Tifuno, Garvin 3). Total fouls: Wellsville 8, Archbishop Walsh 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY Salamanca (44)
J. McKenna 1 0-0 2, I. Brown 8 0-0 19, L. Brown 3 2-2 10, George 2 1-2 5, White 3 2-3 8. Totals: 17 5-7 44.
Allegany-Limestone (56)
Giardini 7 4-7 18, T. Curran 2 1-3 6, Napoleon 4 0-0 9, Carlson 1 0-0 2, C. Curran 6 0-0 13, Wolfgang 4 0-0 8. Totals: 24 5-10 56. Salamanca 9 21 34 44 Allegany-Limestone 14 28 44 56
Three-point goals: Salamanca 5 (I. Brown 3, L. Brown 2); A-L 3 (T. Curran, Napoleon, C. Curran). Total fouls: Salamanca 13, A-L 12. Fouled out:
White (S).
JV: A-L won.