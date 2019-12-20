OLEAN — Trailing 21-13 at halftime, the Allegany-Limestone girls basketball team rallied to tie Olean in regulation, and outlasted the Huskies in overtime on Thursday.
A-L outscored Olean 7-4 in OT to claim a 44-41 victory in CCAA West I play. Taylor Davis, Devin Ralston and Tierney Hemphill scored nine points each for the Gators (2-2) in their league opener.
Hayliegh Federowicz scored 10 points for Olean (1-5, 0-2), while Leah Williams had eight points and 12 rebounds.
“It was a really good game,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “Both teams played hard. We were leading the whole game until overtime. We had it in our hands and made a couple mental errors — one being my fault — so we have a lot of growing to do. But they’re doing all that I ask from them.”
ECIC DIV. III Pioneer 39, Cheektowaga 26
CHEEKTOWAGA — Megan Fuller paced Pioneer (2-2) with 12 points, as the Panthers’ defense held Cheektowaga to just one point in the second quarter and eight total at halftime.
Bella Becker scored 10 points as Cheektowaga fell to 0-4.
NON-LEAGUE Whitesville 48, Genesee Valley 28
BELMONT — Vanessa Hall scored 22 points and Kennedy Bledsoe chipped in with 11 points to guide Whitesville (4-2).
The Blue Jays trailed by one at the end of the first quarter, but rallied and outscored Genesee Valley by 18 in the second half.
The Jaguars (1-5) were led by Hayley Herring with 11 points and nine rebounds. Emera Aquila finished with 10 points and two 3-pointers.
Falconer 58, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 28
FALCONER — Gracie Lundmark scored 17 points and Grace Penhollow had 11 points and seven rebounds to lead Falconer (6-1, 3-0).
Alex Minnekine led Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-4) with 16 points.
AT OLEAN Allegany-Limestone (44)
Davis 2 5-6 9, Ralston 3 2-2 9, DeRose 2 2-4 7, Hemphill 3 3-7 9, Louser 2 0-0 4, Giardini 1 0-0 2, Callen 1 2-2 4. Totals: 14 14-21 44.
Olean (41)
Gibbons 2 2-4 6, Martin 0 2-2 2, Sweitzer 1 0-0 2, Parks 2 4-8 8, Federowicz 2 5-11 10, Williams 3 1-4 8, Folts 1 0-0 2, Foster 0 2-2 2. Totals: 11 16-31 41. A-L 4 13 25 37 44 Olean 10 21 27 37 41
Three-point goals: A-L 2 (Ralston, DeRose); Olean 2 (Federowicz, Williams). Total fouls: A-L 19, Olean 19. Fouled out:
Giardini (A), Williams (O).
JV:
A-L, 35-30.
AT CHEEKTOWAGA Pioneer (39)
Boldt 2 1-2 5, Fuller 5 1-4 12, Byers 1 1-4 3, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Lingle 1 0-0 2, Barber 3 2-4 8, Felber 3 1-2 7. Totals: 12 6-23 39.
Cheektowaga (26)
Golab 1 0-0 3, Hall 1 3-6 5, Becker 4 0-2 10, Domanowski 3 1-2 8, Hawkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-12 26. Pioneer 14 20 26 39 Cheektowaga 7 8 13 26
Three-point goals: Pioneer 1 (Fuller); Cheektowaga 3 (Becker 2, Domanowski). Total fouls: Pioneer 14, Cheektowaga 20. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Pioneer, 35-32.
AT BELMONT Whitesville (48)
Bledsoe 4 3-4 11, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Hall 8 2-2 22, Erdmann 2 0-0 4, Pensyl 2 0-0 5, Button 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 5-6 48.
Genesee Valley (28)
Aquila 3 2-2 10, Bentley 1 0-0 2, Burrows 1 1-3 3, Herring 4 3-5 11, Ordway 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 6-10 28. Whitesville 7 26 35 48 GV 8 9 19 28
Three-point goals: Whitesville 5 (Hall 4, Pensyl); GV 2 (Aquila 2). Total fouls: Whitesville 13, GV 12. Fouled out: Bentley (GV).