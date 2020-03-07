BUFFALO — With the season in the balance, Allegany-Limestone’s seniors wouldn’t let the Gators’ boys basketball team lose.
Senior Michael Wolfgang made a three-pointer with just under 50 seconds to play against Newfane, giving the Gators an elusive two-score lead, 48-43, and A-L held on with late free throws for a 54-45 victory in the Section 6 Class B2 championship Saturday afternoon at Buffalo State College.
The Gators repeated as B2 champions for their second sectional title under 10th-year coach Glenn Anderson. A-L will now face Olean in the Class B crossover state qualifier, a rematch of Olean’s 53-43 triumph last year, on Tuesday at 6:45 at Buffalo State.
“Each one's been different, but this one's nice,” Anderson said of the win. “It's big. There was a time we thought going back to back to JCC was a huge deal.”
Wolfgang’s three-pointer gave the No. 2 Gators (19-4) their first two-score lead since the leading 31-27 early in the third quarter.
“It relaxed everybody, because everything else had been we'd hit a bucket to go up, they come down (and) hit a big shot,” Anderson noted. “That was the first one where we had a two-possession lead, I don't know if we had one other than that in the second half at all, so I think that relaxed everyone, everyone said, 'OK, we're fine,' and we go from there. But you can't put into words how big that shot was.”
Wolfgang could have chosen to be elsewhere Saturday, having qualified as a hurdler for the state indoor track and field championships in Staten Island. Instead, he fought to keep A-L’s boys basketball season going.
“Definitely, but I've got all my teammates here and I knew I couldn't let them down,” Wolfgang said of whether he had a tough decision. “I showed up here and we came out of it happy, so it was worth it.”
Classmate Casey Curran set up the big three-pointer, driving to the basket and kicking out to Wolfgang for an open shot.
“He's a great player and he demands so much attention and he's so smart with the ball and unselfish,” Anderson said. “He'll work for the best shot regardless of who it's for.”
Wolfgang said he can’t recall making a bigger shot in his career, but he took it like any other.
“Not in this kind of situation,” he said. “There was a huge crowd here today and it was definitely loud in there. Casey did a great job driving down the lane, he found me in the corner. I've shot that shot a thousand times.”
Another senior, Ben Giardini, scored the go-ahead basket on a tough drive for a layup, taking a 45-43 lead with 2:40 remaining. He finished with a team-high 13 points.
“Ben's been gritty,” Anderson noted. “He got all the gritty buckets for us here Tuesday night (against Fredonia). He had big ones. They were playing off him in the paint, he stuck a big three early. Ben did everything we needed him to do tonight like he always does.”
Wolfgang scored 10 points with two assists. Casey Curran had seven points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Gus Napoleon marked eight points, five boards and two steals and Tyler Curran added five boards.
Trailing 40-39 entering the fourth, A-L allowed just five points the rest of the night. After a three-pointer by Sam Capen put Newfane ahead 43-41 with six minutes remaining, A-L held Newfane scoreless for a crucial five-minute stretch.
“We've always been a really good defensive team and we just lock in. It's really difficult to score on us, so when we all work together, all five of us are moving, flying around, communicating, it's really difficult to score,” Wolfgang said.
Sam Capen led No. 4 Newfane (16-7) with 13 points and Deuce Capen added nine. A-L held Garrett Srock, the Niagara-Orleans League Player of the Year averaging 19.5 points, to just two points. Newfane fought to stay in the game after A-L took a 19-12 lead after the first quarter, rallying to trail 26-25 at halftime before a tight second half.
“It was just an outstanding basketball game,” Newfane coach Eric Klumpp said. “Coming down to the end, we took a couple quick shots that we wish we could have had back and they made a couple big ones.”
To Anderson, defense has always been the Gators’ constant, and it showed in a 42-40 semifinal win over Fredonia and again on Saturday.
“We just tried to keep doing the things we did all year well defensively,” Anderson said. “We've been preaching all year it's going to be the defense that gets us to this point, the last two games we've said, 'Defense is what got us here, defense is going to take us home.' So it's been defense all year long. It's what we preach every day in practice, we work on all the time, it's the cornerstone of what we do.”
The Gators played before Olean’s 67-32 win over East Aurora. The two cross-town rivals split a pair of CCAA West I games last year, with A-L winning 47-43 at home and Olean taking the rematch 69-53.
“It could be,” Anderson said of the possibility of a rematch in the B crossover. “We'll see, we'll go watch and take a look. I'm sure it'll be a good game, both teams are good. So I'm looking forward to it whoever we get.”