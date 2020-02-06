ALLEGANY — For the second time this season, Glenn Anderson’s team found itself locked in a defensive battle with Southwestern.
And for the second time this season, Allegany-Limestone found a way to win.
Casey Curran posted a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Gators’ boys basketball team over the Trojans, 45-32.
“The way we defended, you’re going to give yourself a chance without shooting well,” Anderson said. “I’ll give credit to Southwestern, they defended really well, too. They played us tough (at Southwestern), and they did again tonight.”
After the Gators quickly fell behind 10-2 to start the game, Curran began to control the rim on both ends of the floor.
At the same time, A-L found its footing and came back to lead 22-20 at halftime.
“If you don’t give them second-chance opportunities, you’re limiting what they can get,” Anderson said. “After their first eight points, I thought that we played really well defensively.”
The Gators gained their first two-possession lead with 3:22 left in the third quarter, when Tyler Curran nailed his second 3-pointer of the night to put A-L up by six points.
A minute later, Gus Napoleon knocked down a three to put the Gators up by nine.
That’s as close as the Trojans would get.
In addition to his double-double, Casey Curran had three assists and two blocks, and shot 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Michael Wolfgang and Ben Giardini each had eight points for the Gators, while Tyler Curran finished with six points.
Aiden Kennedy led Southwestern with 10 points, while Calvin Ricker scored seven points and Mitchell Pascarella added six points.
The win snapped a two-game skid for the Gators, who had won nine games in a row before losing to Randolph and Olean back-to-back.
At 14-4 overall, the Gators will play at Dunkirk on Monday and home against Wellsville on Feb. 19 to close their regular season.
“We’re going to get healthy, which is the most important thing,” Anderson said. “Hopefully we can stack up these last couple games and get a little momentum going into sectionals.”
AT ALLEGANY Southwestern (32)
Ricker 3 1-2 7, Kennedy 4 2-2 10, Froah 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Pannes 1 0-0 2, Pascarella 2 0-0 6. Totals: 13 3-4 32.
Allegany-Limestone (45)
Giardini 3 2-2 8, T. Curran 2 0-0 6, DeLong 1 2-2 5, Napoleon 2 0-2 5, C. Curran 3 7-7 13, Wolfgang 3 2-2 8. Totals: 14 13-15 45. SW 10 20 25 32 A-L 8 22 34 45
Three-point goals: SW 3 (Froah, Pascarella 2); A-L 4 (T. Curran 2, DeLong, Napoleon). Total fouls: SW 11, A-L 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV: A-L won.