OLEAN — Pins from Tristen Lippert (195 pounds) and Conner Walsh (220) highlighted the night for the Olean High wrestling team, but the Huskies lost a CCAA Div. I match to Fredonia on Wednesday.
Fredonia/Silver Creek/Pine Valley won, 60-25.
Also for Olean/Allegany-Limestone (0-3), Gavin Kulp (160) won major decision, 14-4, and Jeremiah Crivelli (152) earned a 5-3 decision victory.
“I think we won most of the matches we thought we would win,” OHS coach Mike O’Connor said. “We’re young, inexperienced throughout the lineup. We saw some good things and some bad things tonight. Fredonia has a good, experienced team and the forfeits really hurt.”
Lucas Hoffman (113), Dalton Gardner (145), Ceric Kristan (182) and Yaniel Acevedo (285) had pin for Fredonia.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 78, Avoca/Hammondsport 6
AVOCA — Dominic Stone (113), Kaden Tompkins (152), Wayne Karnuth (160), Hudson Evingham (195) and Sam Thorton (220) all won by pins to lead Bolivar-Richburg (2-0).
The Wolverines won every match they competed in, only losing one forfeit with another double-forfeit.
NON-LEAGUE
Franklinville 63, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 6
FRANKLINVILLE — Nolan Palmatier (132), Cleon Lawton (182) and Kyle Wittenrich (220) earn victories with pins for Franklinville.
Also for the Panthers, Wyatt Tinell (126) won a major decision and Tyler Learn (138) won by technical fall.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Brandon Hughes won the lone match for the T-Wolves with a pin at 285.
99: M. Ball (F) forfeit, 106: Puglisi (F) forfeit, 113: Hoffman (F) 1:39 Frederick, 120: Tenamore (F) forfeit, 126: D. Ball (F) forfeit, 132: Deemer (O) forfeit, 138*: Planty (F) 3:00 Hatch, 145: Gardner (F) 1:35 Paterniti, 152: Crivelli (O) 5-3 Larson, 160: Kulp (O) maj. 14-4 Golembieski, 170: Storm (F) forfeit, 182: Kristan (F) 3:23 Bargy, 195: Lippert (O) 1:13 Lotter, 220: Walsh (O) 3:16 Christy, 285: Acevedo (F) 1:33 Adotta.
