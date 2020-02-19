FRANKLINVILLE — Dani Haskell didn’t bother bringing the ball up to the 3-point line.
At the white line on the Franklinville Central School gymnasium floor just past center court, usually used for volleyball, she pulled up and knocked down one of her four 3-pointers on the night.
The shot was the focal point of an 11-0 run that brought the Panthers girls basketball team back from an early deficit on its way to beating Allegany-Limestone in a non-league game on Senior Night, 63-51.
The Panthers found themselves down by nine points in the second quarter, as the Gators found success by taking advantage of their height and double teaming Haskell.
“My assistant coaches were yelling at me to speed the game up,” Franklinville coach Alan Dunlap said. “We needed to play faster, so we started pressing more and pushing the ball up the floor faster.”
Haskell finished with a game-high 24 points.
“(Haskell) is just too good,” said A-L coach Chad Lyter, whose team dropped a similarly competitive game against FCS, 58-50, in the first round of December’s Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament at St. Bonaventure. “We did a good job of double-teaming her, but she was able to get the ball to open people.”
Abby Burrell finished with 16 points for the Panthers, while Abby McCoy knocked down three triples on her way to 11 points.
The duo of Taylor Davis and Tierney Hemphill paced the A-L offense, as the Gators stayed in the game by getting the ball to the forwards under the basket. Davis finished with 16 points while Hemphill had 12 points.
“It’s a common theme against us,” Dunlap said. “We’re small, so teams try to pound it inside. We tried not to double-team as much under the rim tonight and put more pressure around the perimeter, which hurt us at times.”
Devin Ralston also had 12 points for the Gators, while Gianna DeRose racked up nine points.
“We just missed some shots we needed to make and had too many empty possessions,” Lyter said. “That’s just the way it goes sometimes.”
With the win, Franklinville finished its regular season at 16-4.
“This was a nice game to play heading into the playoffs, and on senior night,” Dunlap said.
After a run to the New York State Class D championship a year ago, the Panthers are faced with the challenge of moving up a classification this season, to Class C. Despite that, Dunlap said that moving up doesn’t change Franklinville’s preparation for the postseason.
“I think it’s just more quality teams,” he said. “In Class C, every game is a tough game because the teams are bigger and more physical. Everybody has a star player.”
Franklinville will be the No. 2 seed in the Class C2 bracket, behind Holland (17-1). A-L, which fell to 3-15, has two more regular season games to prepare for the Class B2 sectionals. The Gators, who have gotten better in recent weeks, losing their last four games by 12, six, three and 11 points, will travel to Fredonia on Wednesday before wrapping up their regular season at Portville on Friday.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Allegany-Limestone (51)
Davis 8 0-0 16, Ralston 5 0-0 12, DeRose 3 1-2 9, Hemphill 5 2-4 12, Giardini 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 3-6 51.
Franklinville (63)
Milligan 4 0-4 8, Burrell 6 3-4 16, Graves 1 0-0 2, Haskell 8 4-6 24, McCoy 4 0-0 11, Herman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 7-14 63. Allegany-Limestone 16 27 39 51 Franklinville 11 32 51 63
Three-point goals: A-L 4 (Ralston 2, DeRose 2); Franklinville 8 (Haskell 4, McCoy 3, Burrell). Total fouls: A-L 12, Franklinville 10. Fouled out: None.