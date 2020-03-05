JAMESTOWN — When Dani Haskell faces extra attention, the Franklinville girls basketball team needs a second scorer to step up.
In two playoff games, Abby Burrell has been more than capable of filling that role. Burrell scored her team’s first 11 points and finished with a game-high 27 points in Franklinville’s 60-53 Section 6 Class C2 semifinal victory over Randolph on Thursday. Haskell started slowly against double-teams, with four points in the first half, but poured in 20 in the second half for 24 total as second-seeded Franklinville held off an upset bid at Jamestown Community College.
Burrell stepped into a wide open three-pointer with 1:13 remaining, draining the shot to give Franklinville a 56-50 lead to help seal the game.
“Lately she’s been doing what she has to do with the situation that we’re in,” Franklinville coach Allan Dunlap said of Burrell. “We talk about her all the time, that Dani’s going to get doubled, is not going to see a lot of shots, Abby McCoy’s going to get a lot of attention on her with her shooting. And Abby Burrell is going to be the one who’s going to get a whole lot of opportunities, what’s she going to do with them? And lately she’s been doing this, and not just tonight, she did it against Frewsburg and she’s done it all season long.”
Burrell also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. She followed up her 21-point game in a 44-39 quarterfinal win over Frewsburg with another big playoff performance.
“She works her tail off all the time, every second,” Dunlap added of Burrell. “She’s like that in practice, she’s like that in every sport she plays, that is ingrained in her. Her family’s done a great job of raising her because it didn’t come from me, it came from her and her family.”
Haskell had seven rebounds and five steals. Randolph held McCoy to three points, but she marked eight rebounds and four steals.
“She always comes through in one way or another,” Dunlap noted of Haskell’s big second half. “She comes through with a big play. Sometimes it’s a big tip, big steal, she set somebody up, she’ll get them to spin and then jump and steal it or something like that. She always comes through.”
Franklinville (18-4) will face No. 1 Holland, which defeated Salamanca 81-50 in the later semifinal, on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the C2 championship at JCC. After winning a NYSPHSAA Class D championship last year, Franklinville will have to top the No. 5 Class C team in the state if it will repeat as a sectional champion.
“If they win, I’d love to get a shot at them, just to throw our hat in the ring there and see what happens,” Dunlap said before Holland’s semifinal game.
Junior Sydney Hvizdzak scored 17 points with two steals to lead No. 5 Randolph (11-11). Clark had 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Kyra Pence and Payton Morrison had 10 points each.
“They just beat a really good Maple Grove team, so they’re tough, they’re good, they’re athletic and they’re strong,” Dunlap said of the Cardinals. “Syd, you have to pay a lot of attention to her, she causes a lot or problems for teams. And so it could have went either way and I think every game, at this point you have to grind them out and hopefully you’re on top at the end. A team like Randolph, that has kids like that that work that hard, they’re going to hang around. They’re going to be there. They’re going to give themself a chance to win at the end at this level for sure.”
Dunlap also credited the hustle and rebounding of freshman Megan Jackson, who helped Franklinville secure two key possessions after the Panthers had struggled to box out Clark most of the night.
“On our end, it was an offensive rebound, she flew out of nowhere and grabbed it and tipped it,” Dunlap said. “That might have been one that Abby Burrell laid back in, that was from Megan Jackson tipping it. Then on the other end, she boxed out hard, there was a tip, loose ball on the floor, she dove on the floor and flipped it up to Dani or Abby, and I thought those were the plays of the game. I told them if I had a game ball, I’d give it to Megan. I was proud of the kids. It was a tough game to play in and they stepped up and got it done.”
Cardinals coach Shawn Huntington hopes hard work has been the standard since he took over as head coach in 2005.
“We knew there was zero pressure on us and all the pressure in the world on them,” he said. “After coaching throughout all these years, I always loved being the underdog because we come under the radar and over the years we’ve made some magical runs, this year included.”
While Franklinville beat Randolph three times this year (57-46 and 75-66 in the regular season), Dunlap saw the Cardinals grow more confident each game.
“When you play against the higher seed, you approach it differently,” he said. “The basket, I think, gets a little bigger, you don’t have a lot to lose. So you play with reckless abandon and that’s what happened with Maple Grove. They hung around, they hung around and look what happens.
“They started to believe and it was no surprise to us. We talked about the fact they’re believing right now, they can play with us. Obviously they can.”
AT JAMESTOWN Randolph (53)
Pence 4 1-4 10, Clark 2 5-6 11, Leeper 1 0-0 2, Hvizdzak 6 4-4 17, Morrison 3 1-2 10, Ames 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 11-16 53.
Franklinville (60)
Milligan 1 0-0 2, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Burrell 11 3-3 27, Haskell 7 8-8 24, McCoy 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 11-11 60. Randolph 9 24 39 53 Franklinville 9 22 47 60
Three-point goals: Randolph 6 (Pence, Hvizdzak, Morrison 3, Ames); F’ville 5 (Burrell 2, Haskell 2, McCoy). Total fouls: Randolph 15, F’ville 13. Fouled out: Pence (R).