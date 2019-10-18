SALAMANCA — Logan Frank kept breaking tackles, and the Franklinville/Ellicottville football machine kept rolling along to finish off a perfect regular season on Friday night.
The Titans spoiled the final regular season game at Salamanca’s old Veteran’s Memorial Park field (before renovations), and the Warriors’ Senior Night and Homecoming by pulling away for a 49-6 victory in Section 6 Class D play.
Frank, the Titans’ junior quarterback, threw for two touchdowns and ran for three. He piled up a total of 153 rushing yards on 16 carries and completed 6-of-10 passes for 85 yards.
“Logan’s had a few weeks here where we maybe didn’t use him as much,” Titans coach Jason Marsh said. “It was great because we got a lot of other people involved. We have a lot of weapons. Logan had a great night tonight. Their defensive tackles were kind of giving us fits early on. We had to figure that out a little bit and shore up some of our blocking schemes. We knew if we get Logan at the second level, he’s really tough to tackle. He’s strong, he’s quick and once we got him into the second level, he was able to do his work.”
Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek, formerly of F/E, said Frank runs “angry,” making him tough to bring down past the line of scrimmage.
“He just runs angry,” Bartoszek said. “He’s big, fast and he runs with a nasty streak to him. He’s one you can’t let get through that first line. Once he gets out in the open, he’s tough because it’s hard for the secondary to tackle him one-on-one.”
F/E (7-0) will have next weekend off with a bye to the Class D semifinals, where it will play the winner of Salamanca vs. Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
“Just shoring up fundamentals,” Marsh said of how the Titans will spend the bye. “We’re going to work on getting healthy, hopefully (heal) up some of the dings and bruises that we have and then we’ll wait and see who we get in the semifinals.”
Clayton Rowland (53 receiving yards) and Niklas Logel caught F/E’s two touchdown passes. Tyler Clear and Jordan Grinols both ran for a touchdown.
Salamanca (3-4) struggled to run the ball all night, finishing with a negative-38 rushing yards due to a rash of sacks, bad snaps and two botched punts.
The Warriors scored their lone touchdown in the first quarter after quarterback Lucas McKenna completed a 56-yard pass to his brother Jarrett McKenna, then ran in a 1-yard sneak. The score cut F/E’s lead to 14-6 early on, but the game would never get closer. Lucas McKenna finished with 117 yards on 7-of-14 passing.
Salamanca’s touchdown was the first F/E had allowed in a first half in three weeks, since Sept. 27 against JFK, and just the fifth touchdown the Titans have allowed all season.
“We blew a coverage and we knew what we did,” Marsh said. “When you know what the mistake is, it’s easy to figure out. We made the corrections and went from there. We didn’t push the panic button. It definitely was eye-opening and we’ve got to be better in the future.”
Logel marked 1.5 sacks, while Zack Wolfer and Caleb Ploetz had one each and Matt Peters marked a half-sack. Grinols had a team-high five tackles.
F/E also got solid kicking from Bryce Butler, a junior also on the Ellicottville boys soccer team, who went 7-for-7 on extra-point attempts.
Kody Shinners and Cole Hedlund had a team-high 5.5 tackles each for the Warriors (3-4).
“There’s not a ton of positives that come out of three of the quarters,” Bartoszek said. “But we had a quarter there, after we screwed up on special teams and bad snaps, we shot ourselves in the foot early. You just can’t do that against F/E. We needed field position, we needed to get them backed up and it was the opposite. It’s tough, you’re not stopping them in four-down territory. I was proud of the way we responded. We had a big play, Jarrett stepped up for us.
“We were fighting it, fighting it and it got loosened up and we kind of gave in there at the end. But it’s a hell of a team. They’re going to be really good (in the playoffs) and they’re ranked high for a reason. They’ve got it going on, offense and defense. They’re going to be a tough out.”