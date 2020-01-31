ARKPORT — In its final dual meet of the season, the Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team used five pins to power past Arkport/Canaseraga, 54-12, and finish 8-1 in the Allegany/Steuben County league.
Trey Buchholz (99), Kaidin Thompkins (138), Wayne Karnuth (152), Trent Sibble (182) and Hudson Evingham (195) all pinned their opponents for B-R.
The Wolverines got two big decision wins, as well, as Tayvn MacDonnell edged Ramsey DeanPrince 8-7 at 113 pounds, and Dawsen Yates got past Jason Cook 8-5 at 132 pounds.
Winning by pin for A/C were Justin Merry (145) and Joshua Theilen (160).
CCAA DIVISION II Gowanda 60, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 10GOWANDA — A pin by Tyler Banach at 285 pounds, as well as nine forfeits, led Gowanda over Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Aaliyah Small earned a pin at 120 pounds for C-LV, while Christian Hines worked to a 12-0 major decision victory over Kaleb Smith at 132 pounds.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY
Avoca/Hammondsport 30, Fillmore 18FILLMORE — Avoca/Hammondsport was powered by two decision wins and four forfeit victories to spoil Fillmore’s senior night.
The Tigers’ Nick Klem (113) and Dylan Palmer (138) claimed decision victories, while George Drake (145), Caleb Polmanteer (160), Zach Hammond (195) and James Stephen (220) had forfeit wins.
Fillmore (1-17) was powered by Kainan Beardsley with a pinfall victory over Nevis Davis in the 152-pound match, while Duane Bliss pinned Owen Tones at 170. Matt Hatch earned a forfeit win at 99.
“We have one senior and it was nice to see Kainan go out with a win on Senior Night at home,” Fillmore coach Mike Witkowski said. “The other matches were very competitive and most of them went into the third period. It was nice to see two younger teams go at it.”
