Early this season, it appeared that Ryan Fitzpatrick’s career as an NFL quarterback was winding down.
He started the first two games for the beleaguered Dolphins — by far the league’s worst team — and was trounced by the Ravens and Patriots, 59-10 and 43-0, respectively … AT HOME, no less.
Fitzpatrick, with his eighth team and having set a league record by throwing at least one touchdown pass with every one of them, was benched in favor of second-year pro, Josh Rosen.
About to turn 37 next month, the Harvard graduate, who spent four reasonably productive seasons in Buffalo (20-33 as a starter, 80 touchdown passes, 64 interceptions), seemingly was playing his 15th and final NFL season.
But last Sunday, in his second appearance in relief of Rosen, he almost rallied Miami to its first victory against also winless Washington.
Down 17-3 when he entered the game at the start of the fourth quarter, Fitzpatrick went 12-of-18 passing for 132 yards, his 11-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left making it 17-16. Rather than kicking the extra point to tie, coach Brian Flores opted to go for two and the win. However, running back Kenyon Drake dropped Fitz’s pass, though there’s some question whether he’d have scored had he held on.
The surprise, though, was that after announcing that Rosen was still the starter, on Tuesday, Flores revealed that Fitzpatrick would get the start this afternoon against Buffalo at New Era Field.
“EVERY WEEK, you look at the opponent,” Flores said. “You see their strengths and weaknesses and put them up against your strengths, your weaknesses. We just felt like that was the best move for this team this week.”
Did he feel Fitz gave Miami the better chance to win?
“I think that was the case this week … that’s what we talked about,” Flores said, “that’s why we made that decision.”
And Fitzpatrick admitted, “I’m excited. I just enjoy playing football. I like being out there. It’s a lot more fun for me – whether it’s throughout the week or on Sunday in the game – to be out there and be playing. Preparation is a lot more fun when you’re the guy.”
Was his performance against Washington a factor?
“I didn’t have any expectations,” Fitz said. “Whatever Coach Flores was going to do, I was going to try to do my best job at it and I’m glad he made the decision he did.”
Especially in a game against the Bills at Orchard Park.
“It’s an awesome place to play whether you’re there as a player with the support of the fans or going in there as an opponent in a hostile environment,” Fitzpatrick said. “When you walk in there, there’s not a whole lot of jerseys for your team. It’s all Buffalo jerseys. There will be some 14s but they’re probably Sammy Watkins (jerseys), not Fitzpatrick.
“I have a lot of good friends from there – a lot of good memories. One player that I played with there that’s in his second stint is (tight end) Lee Smith. I don’t think anybody else is left (there isn’t).”
He added, “It’s easy for me to pick out my old neighbors when they wear my jersey … it’s either family or old neighbors. It’s fun to go and play in a game like this that’s going to be in a great environment.
“This one is unique in that you have all of these new stadiums that are enormous and it’s almost like the game is secondary to some of the other stuff going on; but in Buffalo, it’s all about the game. The fans are so into it – after the tailgating, of course. As an opponent, you enjoy going in there and getting that feeling, as well.”
What about the rollercoaster situation of whether he or Rosen starts?
“One of the most important things is just the open communication in our relationship,” Fitzpatrick said. “He said that he’s cheering for me when I’m in there; and I’m cheering for him. We want to win and we want what’s best for the team. That’s an important thing to be open about and talk about rather than avoid it and let it be an elephant in the room.”
Does he still have any of that “Fitzmagic” left that has materialized in nearly every one of his NFL stops?
“Well, it’s not something that I can just go out there and force and try to hit a home run on every play,” he said. “Historically, there’s been times in my career where whatever team I’ve been on, we’ve gotten on a little bit of a roll and that momentum is a fun feeling. It’s a fun rhythm to get into. Hopefully we can see a lot more of that and there’s a lot more of that to come.”
What about trying to do it in Buffalo’s stadium?
“It’s sometimes tougher because of the communication (due to the crowd) but it’s certainly a game that everybody will be up for,” Fitzpatrick said. “Whether there’s that big flyover before the game, the crowd is going to be going nuts and we’re going to be all we have on our sideline and really have to come together as a team (to deal with it).”
