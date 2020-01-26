ALFRED — In a Section V girls basketball heavyweight showdown, Fillmore came out on top with a 52-34 win over Canisteo-Greenwood on Saturday at the Dan Barkley Showcase at Alfred State.
“This was a nice win for us,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “Canisteo-Greenwood came in 14-0 and I believe ranked fourth or fifth in Class C. It was a big win for us, and hopefully builds confidence going into Monday’s game against Franklinville.”
Fillmore’s Hannah Roeske was named player of the game after scoring 16 points.
Emma Cole paced the Eagles (11-1) by earning a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Voss added 11 points and five assists, while Carlee Miller had four points and four steals. Erin Mawn had nine points.
Elizabeth Roach and Lillian Mullen led Canisteo-Greenwood with 11 points, apiece.
IAC
Central Baptist 44, Archbishop Walsh 42, OTOLEAN — Archbishop Walsh falls to 2-10 overall after two-point overtime loss against Central Baptist on Saturday.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
AT ALFRED Fillmore (52)
Voss 5 1-3 11, Roeske 6 3-3 16, Cole 6 0-0 12, Mawn 3 3-5 9, Miller 2 0-2 4. Totals: 22 7-13 52.
Canisteo-Greenwood (34)
Amburski 2 0-0 4, Ela. Roach 0 0-2 0, Mullen 4 0-0 11, Burd 4 0-2 8, Eli. Roach 4 3-10 11. Totals: 14 3-14 34. Fillmore 9 27 40 52 C-G 12 19 29 34
Three-point goals: Fillmore 1 (Roeske); C-G 3 (Mullen 3). Total fouls: Fillmore 15, C-G 12. Fouled out: None.