FILLMORE — Top-seeded Fillmore extended its win streak to eight games with a 59-37 thumping of ninth-seeded Jasper-Troupsburg in Saturday’s Section 5 Class D1 quarterfinal.
The Eagles used a balanced attack on offense to return to the semifinals for the third consecutive season.
“It was nice to get that first one under our belt,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “We were off for 11 days and it was nice to see a balanced effort by our girls.”
Fillmore (19-2) featured three players in double figures and two others with at least seven points. Carlee Miller paced the Eagles with a team-high 20 points. The senior made seven field goals and went a perfect 6-for-6 from the line. Riley Voss added 11 points while Emma Cole had 10. Erin Mawn and Hannah Roeske each knocked down a 3-pointer and finished with nine and seven points, respectively.
Allyson Hayes led Jasper-Troupsburg (9-13) with 12 points. Kayla Atherton hit the Wildcats lone 3-pointer and had eight points.
Fillmore will play fifth-seeded Batavia Notre Dame in Tuesday’s semifinal at Dansville.
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL Southwestern 53, Allegany-Limestone 24
JAMESTOWN — An offensive surge after the first quarter led No. 5 Southwestern in a lopsided win over No. 13 Allegany-Limestone on Saturday.
“They were just too physical,” A-L coach Chad Lyter said. “We couldn’t handle their physicality. We were with them for a quarter but they just wore us out. That was really the difference. We can live with allowing 53 points, but can’t with only scoring 24.”
Devin Ralston led the Gators (4-18) with eight points. Taylor Davis and Emmie Giardini each tallied five points.
Southwestern (12-10) was paced by Gianna Hoose with 14 points. Kyra Ricker finished with nine points while Reece Beaver and Ellie Lawton each had eight.
The Trojans advance to Wednesday’s semifinals and places No. 1 Wilson at Starpoint.
DISTRICT 9 PLAYOFFS CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP Coudersport 42, North Clarion 40
CLARION, Pa. — Facing a one-point deficit with just eight seconds to go, Coudersport got the ball to a usual playmaker: Sarah Chambers.
Chambers caught a pass from out top, shook off a defender and converted an and-1 to lift Coudersport past previously undefeated North Clarion at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.
The win gives Coudersport (21-4) its third District 9 title in four years, and its first since rejoining Class A in 2019.
“It means so much,” Chambers said of her game-winner and the D9 title. “In the summer hours, we were in the gym 8-11 every single morning. We’d play basketball and lift, so this goes back to all those hours in the gym and the hard work we put in as a team.”
Mikayla Gunn led Coudy with 15 points, and hit a game-high three 3-pointers. Rosalyn Page chipped in 10 points.
North Clarion was powered by Abby Gatesman with 19 points.
The Falcons now move on to face the WPIAL’s sixth-place team, Avella.
AT JAMESTOWN Allegany-Limestone (24)
Davis 2 1-2 5, Ralston 3 0-0 8, DeRose 1 0-0 2, Hemphill 1 0-1 2, Giardini 2 1-2 5, Callen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 2-5 24.
Southwestern (53)
Beaver 4 0-0 8, Lawton 4 0-0 8, Genareo 3 0-0 6, Truver 1 0-0 2, Lundmark 3 0-0 6, Ricker 2 3-4 9, Hoose 7 0-0 14. Totals: 24 3-4 53. A-L 7 15 20 24 Southwestern 10 24 39 53
Three-point goals: A-L 2 (Ralston 2); Southwestern 2 (Ricker 2). Total fouls: A-L 9, Southwestern 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Jasper-Troupsburg (37)
Hayes 6 0-1 12, K. Atherton 3 1-2 8, Waters 4 0-1 8, J. Atherton 1 7-10 9, Palmiter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-14 37.
Fillmore (59)
Voss 5 1-2 11, Hatch 1 0-0 2, Roeske 2 2-2 7, Cole 3 4-8 10, Mawn 3 2-2 9, C. Miller 7 6-6 20. Totals: 21 15-22 59. J-T 7 14 26 37 Fillmore 16 30 43 59
Three-point goals: J-T 1 (K. Atherton); Fillmore 2 (Roeske, Mawn). Total fouls: J-T 14, Fillmore 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT CLARION, Pa. Coudersport (42)
Gunn 4 4-4 15, Page 4 2-4 10, S. Chambers 3 3-3 9, Stimaker 2 0-0 4, Frame 0 2-2 2, E. Chambers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 11-13 42.
North Clarion (40)
Gatesman 9 1-2 19, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-0 2, Schmader 1 3-5 5, Siegel 1 1-2 3, Thompson 3 0-0 6, Shenman 0 3-4 3. Totals: 16 8-13 40. Coudy 7 19 30 42 NC 6 16 29 40
Three-point goals: Coudy 3 (Gunn 3); NC 0. Total fouls: Coudy 12, NC 13. Fouled out: None.