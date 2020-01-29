EMPORIUM, Pa. — It almost seemed like a case of deja vu for Cameron County and Otto-Eldred on Tuesday night.
Twenty-six days after O-E was held to a season-low 30 points in a lopsided Cameron County win, the Red Raiders used that defensive firepower again, holding O-E to its second-lowest scoring output of the year in a 62-36 North Tier League victory.
With the win, the Red Raiders (13-2, 10-1) finish off a season sweep of Otto-Eldred (9-8, 7-5). It was the fourth-consecutive game Cameron County has held an opponent to 40 points or fewer.
“They’re quick and they’re physical,” Otto-Eldred coach Dan Dalton said of his opposition’s defense. “They do a nice job all around to make it difficult (on offenses).”
For all the similarities this game had to round one between the teams, though, the rematch began much differently.
Cameron County got off to a torrid start this time around, particularly from deep, to take a commanding 22-6 lead through the first quarter — a stark contrast from the 17-15 lead the Red Raiders had at halftime on Jan. 2.
Hayden Brown finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second quarter, while Dino Brown, Caden Beldin and Dylan Guisto all had 13 for the Red Raiders, with Beldin adding 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Gavin Jimerson had nine points for the Terrors.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Scio 55, Cuba-Rushford 50
SCIO — Cam Loucks registered 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists while Brendan Graves notched 18 points, five boards and three helpers to guide Scio.
Carl Finnmore (9 points) pulled down 10 rebounds for the Tigers (10-2, 3-1), who maintained a small cushion throughout the second half.
“We were up four at halftime and slowly built our lead a little bit,” Scio coach Dillon McFall said. “It was a nice bounce-back game after having a loss to Jasper-Troupsburg (50-45) over the weekend.”
Grady McCumiskey notched a team-best 14 points while four others had at least six for the Rebels (3-6).
NORTH TIER
Oswayo Valley 70, Galeton 64, 2OT
GALETON, Pa. — Noah Wichert had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, also adding four blocks, as OV bounced back from a heart-breaking 51-49 loss to Portville a night earlier with a double OT victory.
Gunner Bean notched 11 points for the Green Wave (3-14, 3-9) while Ian Bilski had eight, including a big shot to force the second extra session.
“Bilski hit a game-tying layup as time expired to send it to double overtime and Ian just came up big for us (in overtime),” Goss said. “He really came through for us and gave us that energy boost we needed to win the game.”
Caydin Black contributed nine assists for OV, which withstood a dominant outing from Ty Stover, who finished with 33 points for Galeton (0-17, 0-12).
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 68, Maryvale 60
YORKSHIRE — Pioneer (4-9) avenged an overtime loss to Maryvale from earlier this season while winning back-to-back games for the first time this year.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
IAC
Archbishop Walsh 54, Christian Central 49
OLEAN — Xavier Laverty (5 3-pointers) poured in 25 points with eight rebounds and Walsh used a strong fourth quarter to pull away.
Max Garvin posted 15 points while Patrick Tufino added 12 for the Eagles (11-3). After bringing a nine-point lead into the break, Walsh found itself tied with Christian Central heading into the fourth, but outscored CC 18-13 in the final frame to secure the win.
"We had a really good fourth quarter," Walsh coach Andy Moore said. "We had three possessions where we made a shot at the end of the shot clock. I thought we matured tonight. We've struggled when teams have pressured us, and tonight we did a much better job of handling the ball and finishing the game."
Cam McKissee scored 14 points while Josh Norcutt added 12 for Christian Central.
NON-LEAGUE
Randolph 64, Ellicottville 49
RANDOLPH — Ellicottville was part of a record-setting performance on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, they were on the wrong end.
Tyler Hind drained five 3-pointers en route to 24 points and, with those treys, set the Western New York record for career 3s with 344 while leading Randolph to its ninth-straight win. Hind also registered 10 assists while Gabe McCoy added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the state-ranked Cardinals (11-1).
Branson Morrison contributed 15 points while also connecting on five 3-pointers. Leif Jimerson totaled 17 points while Wyatt Chudy notched 10 for the Eagles (11-3), who trimmed a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to two possessions before falling short.
“Ellicottville made a good run in the end,” Randolph assistant Jon Peterson said. “They cut it to six at one point in the fourth quarter. Randolph made some free throws and Hind hit two 3s to break the record and put it away. It was a very physical, hard-fought game.”
Destiny Christian 70, Houghton 64
HOUGHTON — Jimmie Clark poured in 31 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to give Destiny Christian the edge.
Lee Murray had a team-best 17 points while Ayo Banwo logged 14 for Houghton (8-2). In a game that was tied at halftime, the Panthers fell behind by eight in the fourth quarter, but pulled close before Clark’s long treys sealed it.
Houghton lost a six-game win streak while falling to 8-2.