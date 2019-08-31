DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred football team got off to the start it wanted.
On the opening drive of the game, Cole Sebastian, last year’s District 9 passing leader, hooked up with Ethan Smith on a 74-yard touchdown pass to give the Terrors an early 6-0 advantage.
Unfortunately for coach Troy Cook’s team, it was almost all Redbank Valley from there.
Behind the running back tandem of Kobe Bonanno and Ray Schreckengost, the Bulldogs tallied the next five touchdowns and built up a 35-6 before leaving O-E (0-2) with a 47-12 triumph in a District 9 Small School crossover on Friday night.
Bonanno rushed 12 times for 100 yards and a trio of scores and Schreckengost racked up 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder, on 10 carries to power the visitors. Gunner Mangiantini completed 8-of-15 passes for 103 yards and added a 28-yard rushing TD for Redbank Valley.
Sebastian had a strong night individually, going 13-for-26 for 235 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, both to Smith, the second a 54-yarder in the third quarter, and notched another 58 yards on the ground.
“We struggled defending,” Cook acknowledged. “We need to get tougher up front and stop the run. Until we do, teams are going to keep coming back at us with it. We tried to crawl back in it with our passing game, but it wasn’t enough, unfortunately. The guys hung in there and played pretty tough.
“We are going to regroup and come back (stronger) next week.”
DISTRICT 9 SMALL SCHOOL Coudersport 14, Elk County Catholic 0
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Quarterback Hayden Keck ran 12 times for 77 yards and a touchdown and Coudersport used a superb defensive effort to win a battle between two teams that had impressive Week 0 victories.
Travis Gleason (79 yards on 15 carries) scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter and Keck made it a two-possession game with a 23-yard touchdown and the two-point conversion in the third quarter.
The Falcons, who have allowed just one touchdown in eight quarters so far, held Elk’s potent ground game to just 56 yards and star ECC running back Stephen Bobby to 44 yards on 11 carries.
“Two of the top teams (in the D-9 Small School division) duking it out tonight in the second week,” Coudy coach Tom Storey said. “Overall, it was a good game. The guys came out and played hard and did what they had to do to get those results.
“Travis had a good night running the ball and on defense, making some good plays. John Minor came up with five important solo tackles on the outside. Hayden did a good job guiding the offense on the two scoring drives.”
Curwensville 20, Cameron County 0
CURWENSVILLE, Pa. — Dan McGarry found Jake McCracken for touchdowns of 41 and 35 yards and Curwensville came alive following a scoreless first quarter to hand Cameron County a shutout loss in its opener.
Ebon Jackson totaled 73 passing yards and added another 38 yards on 11 rushes for the Red Raiders. Gannon Horning and Nate Palumbo each had three receptions for Cameron County, which was outgained, 284-119.
Keystone 29, Port Allegany 6KNOX, Pa. — Isaak Jones completed 10-of-18 passes for two touchdowns and added a six-yard rushing score to lead Keystone.
Logan Sell caught two passes for 72 yards, including a 60-yard TD, and Taylor Altman ran nine times for 35 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, who outgained the Gators, 357-153 and held a 29-0 advantage before Port scored with 4:20 remaining.
Drew Evens completed 15-of-27 passes for 119 yards and Josh Rees ran 13 times for 54 yards and the lone TD, a three-yard jaunt, for the Gators (1-1). Blaine Moses and Rees led the Port defense with 7.5 and seven tackles, respectively.
DISTRICT 9 LARGE SCHOOL St. Marys 45, Bradford 0
ST. MARYS, Pa. -- Jacob Kline led an explosive rushing attack with 123 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries and St. Marys earned its first victory since 2016 with a dominant effort.
Christian Coudriet added a pair of rushing TDs and he and Charlie Coudriet combined to go 13-of-23 for 147 yards passing, with the latter finding Connor Straub on an 11-yard score to complete the Flying Dutchman’s scoring. James Davis had a 34-yard interception return touchdown for a St. Marys defense that forced three Owls turnovers and allowed just six first downs.
The Dutch (1-1), who held a sizable advantage in total yards (410-113) snapped a 22-game losing streak, winning for the first time since a 35-0 triumph over Brookville in October 2016. Caleb Nuzzo went 8-for-18 passing for 76 yards for the Owls (0-2), who have been outscored 96-0 over their first two games.
AT KNOX, Pa.
Port Allegany 0 0 0 6 — 6 Keystone 8 8 6 7 — 29
First Quarter
Keystone — Isaak Jones 6 run; Alex Rapp pass from Jones, 8-0
Second Quarter
Keystone — Jayden Blazosky 30 pass from Jones; Rapp pass from Jones, 16-0
Third Quarter
Keystone — Taylar Altman 4 run; kick failed, 22-0
Fourth Quarter
Keystone — Logan Sell 60 pass from Jones; Nick Cosper kick, 29-0 Port Allegany — Josh Rees 3 run; conversion failed, 29-6
TEAM STATISTICS
Port Allegany Keystone First Downs 10 19 Rushes-Yards 19-37 38-184 Passing Yards 116 173 Comp-Att-Int 16-30-1 10-21-0 Total Offense 153 357 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-0 Penalties-Yards 2-10 5-40 Punts-Avg 4-33.8 3-30.7 Total Plays 49 59
AT COUDERSPORT, Pa.
Elk Co. Catholic 0 0 0 0 — 0 Coudersport 6 0 8 0 — 14
First Quarter
Coudersport — Travis Gleason 4 run; conversion failed, 6-0
Third Quarter
Coudersport — Hayden Keck 23 run; Keck run, 14-0
TEAM STATISTICS
ECC Coudersport First Downs 5 14 Rushes-Yards 23-56 44-227 Passing Yards 52 18 Comp-Att-Int 9-15-1 1-1-0 Total Offense 108 245 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 7-50 4-40 Total Plays 38 45
AT DUKE CENTER, Pa.
Redbank Valley 7 21 7 12 — 47 Otto-Eldred 6 0 6 0 — 12
First Quarter
Otto-Eldred — Ethan Smith 74 pass from Cole Sebastian; kick failed, 6-0 Redbank Valley — Kobe Bonanno 1 run; Anthony Bailey kick, 6-7
Second Quarter
Redbank Valley — Bonanno 14 run; kick failed, 6-13 Redbank Valley — Bonanno 29 run; Ethan Hetrick pass from Gunner Mangiantini; 6-21 Redbank Valley — Ray Schreckengost 4 run; Bailey kick, 6-28
Third Quarter
Redbank Valley — Mangiantini 28 run; Bailey kick, 6-35 Otto-Eldred — Smith 54 pass from Sebastian; conversion failed, 12-35
Fourth Quarter
Redbank Valley — Schreckengost 52 run; kick failed, 12-41 Redbank Valley — Cam Wagner 34 run; 12-47
AT CURWENSVILLE, Pa.
Cam. County 0 0 0 0 — 0 Curwensville 0 6 7 7 — 20
Second Quarter
Curwensville — Jake McCracken 41 pass from Dan McGarry; kick blocked, 6-0
Third Quarter
Curwensville — Dwayne Brady 3 run; Jake Mullens kick, 13-0
Fourth Quarter
Curwensville — McCracken 35 pass from McGarry
TEAM STATISTICS
Cam. Co. Curwensville First Downs 6 14 Rushes-Yards 25-46 35-182 Passing Yards 73 102 Comp-Att-Int 7-24-3 5-14-2 Total Offense 119 284 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-25 11-90 Total Plays 49 49
AT ST. MARYS, Pa.