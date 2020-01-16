OLEAN — Falconer showed why it’s the No. 1 small school wrestling team in the state as the Falcons visited Olean High School Wednesday night.
Falconer, which topped the latest NYSSWA ranking for small schools, won a CCAA Div. I league dual, 65-16, over the Huskies, with seven wrestlers recording pins.
Olean (6-10) had four wrestlers win their match, including a pin by 106-pounder Nate Gabler. Jeremiah Crivelli (160) won a 9-3 decision, Connor Walsh (220) an 8-0 decision and A.J. Atodda (285) took a 5-4 overtime decision.
Brayden Newman (106), Austin Chase (113), Joey Pillitteri (126), Dalton Caldwell (138), Evan Phanco (145), Bryce Balia (152) and Hudson Johnson (182) all had pins for Falconer.
CCAA DIVISION I Franklinville/C-R 59, Dunkirk 24
DUNKIRK — Franklinville wrestlers collected seven pins in a victory.
Wyatt Tinelli (126), Nolan Palmatier (132), Cleon Lawton (170), Everett Leonard (182), Kyle Wittenrich (195), Dylan Bleau (285) and Ethan Coleman (106) all had pins for the Panthers (8-7).
“Joey Chase had a big technical fall win at 120 for us and Kyle Wittenrich had a nice pin for us at 195 over Bradley Jones,” Franklinville coach Scott Palmatier said.
CCAA DIVISION II Maple Grove 60, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 15
CATTARAUGUS — Maple Grove used seven forfeit wins and an injury default to win the match.
Daniel Briggs earned a pin at 182 for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-5) and Christian Hines won a 6-2 decision at 126.
Gowanda 43, Salamanca 42
SALAMANCA — For the third time this season, Salamanca went to a tiebreaker, 42-42. But for the second in those three matches, the Warriors fell short on criteria.
Gowanda earned the final point and the win based on first-point scoring in the night’s seven competitive matches.
“They scored five first-point takedowns, we had two,” Warriors coach Keith Jones said.
Michael Horth (106), Kaleb Smith (132), Dominik Rodriguez (145), Ethan Fort (152) and Everett Golden (170) had pins for Gowanda.
Konner Spring (113), Trevor Ellis (126) and Jordan Ground (160) won their matches with pins for Salamanca (3-12), with Ground winning in overtime by fall.
“I’m very excited,” Warriors coach Keith Jones said. “Last year we probably would have been blown out by this team. So we’re definitely improving. We’re headed in the right direction.”
ECIC DIVISION II Pioneer 57, East Aurora/Holland 23
YORKSHIRE — Pioneer will head into the ECIC wrestling championships this weekend with an undefeated record and a chance at the division title after beating East Aurora/Holland on Wednesday.
“We are now 15-6 overall and we wrestle Starpoint this weekend for the division title,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “Our guys came out and wrestled for pins and had success.”
The Panthers certainly did wrestle for pins on Wednesday, as they recorded eight pinfalls out of their 10 victories. Daniel Kirsch (113), Brady Heckathorn (132), Donald Bennett (138), Alex Miley (145), Alex Schenk (170), Dylan Wylie (195), Mitchell Landphair (220) and Austin Noel (285) all earned pins. Kameron Riordan (152) picked a 5-2 decision over Joplin Hess, while Owen Poling (113) claimed a forfeit win.
East Aurora’s only pin victory came from Braden Prusak (160), while earning three decision wins and one forfeit.
AT OLEAN Falconer/CV 65, Olean/A-L 16
99: Kilmer (F) forfeit, 106: Newman (F) :38 Frederick, 113: Chase (F) forfeit, 120*: Gabler (O) 2:38 Clark, 126: Pillitteri (F) 5:03 Liguori, 132: Teboe (F) TF 20-4 Deemer, 138: Caldwell (F) 3:46 O’Dell, 145: Phanco (F) 3:59 Paterniti, 152: Baglia (F) 4:33 Kulp, 160: Crivelli (O) 9-3 Stein, 170: Kozlowski (F) forfeit, 182: H. Johnson (F) :28 Bargy, 195: B. Johnson (F) forfeit, 220: Walsh (O) 8-0 Beichner, 285: AJ Adotta (O) 5-4 OT Mower.
AT DUNKIRK Franklinville/C-R 59, Dunkirk 24
99: Wozniak (F) forfeit, 106: Coleman (F) 5:36 Rosario, 113: Casablanca (D) 5:10 Hatch, 120: Chase (F) TF 17-2 Solares, 126*: W. Tinelli (F) 1:06 Montalban, 132: Palmatier (F) 1:20 Santa, 138: double forfeit, 145: Sanchez (D) 5:40 Learn, 152: Sanchez (D) forfeit, 160: J. Tinelli (FSH) forfeit, 170: Lawton (F) 1:30 Navarro, 182: Leonard (F) 1:20 Korzenski, 195: Wittenrich (F) 3:08 Jones, 220: Bautista-Cruz (D) 1:30 Brohl, 285: Bleau (F) 3:06 Acosta.
AT CATTARAUGUS Maple Grove 60, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 15
99: Cooper (MG) forfeit, 106: Wadsworth (MG) forfeit, 113: , 120: Baer (MG) forfeit, 126: C. Hines (C) 6-2 Trim, 132: Hall (MG) injury L. Hines, 138: Tomlinson (MG) forfeit, 145: Egan (MG) forfeit, 152: Cornell (MG) forfeit, 160: double forfeit, 170: double forfeit, 182: Briggs (C) :30 Danielson, 195: , 220*: Tomlinson (MG) forfeit, 285: Fuches (C) forfeit.
AT SALAMANCA Gowanda 43, Salamanca 42
99: double forfeit, 106: Horth (G) 1:01 Otero, 113: Spring (S) :43 Stevens, 120: Hudson (G) forfeit, 126: Ellis (S) 1:40 Schindler, 132: Smith (G) 2:47 Jimerson, 138: Harrison (S) forfeit, 145: Rodriguez (G) 1:43 Smith, 152: Fort (G) 1:07 McKenna, 160: Ground (S) OT 6:49 Krajewski, 170: Golden (G) 5:07 Bacelli, 182: Suraf (G) forfeit, 195*: Nichols (S) forfeit, 220: Bialaszewski (S) forfeit, 285: Seekins (S) forfeit.
AT YORKSHIRE Pioneer 57, East Aurora/Holland 23
99: M. Skowronski (EA) 3-2 X. Kirsch, 106: N. Skowronski (EA) 9-0 Lacy, 113: Poling (P) forfeit, 120: D. Kirsch (P) 1:05 J. Schoenthal, 126: A. Skowronski (EA) 12-0 Doyle, 132: Heckathorn (P) 2:43 Passmore, 138: Bennett (P) 3:25 E. Gravino, 145: Miley (P) 4:55 C. Gravino, 152: Riordan (P) 5-2 Hess, 160: Prusak (EA) 0:59 Drennan, 170: Schenk (P) 1:14 Janish, 182: Improta (EA) forfeit, 195: Wylie (P) 1:26 Neamon, 220*: Landphair (P) 0:57 Michalek, 285: Noel (P) 1:43 Rosati.