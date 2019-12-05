PORTVILLE — With 13 seconds remaining, sophomore Brayden Ellis made the go-ahead three-pointer to lift Bolivar-Richburg to a first-round victory in the Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament.
Ellis’ trey gave the Wolverines a one-point lead and B-R later added some free throws to claim a 42-38 victory over Archbishop Walsh. Trailing 36-34 after three quarters, B-R ground out the final eight minutes and held Walsh to just two points.
Riley Danaher and Camdyn MacDonell had 13 points each for B-R (2-0).
Xavier Laverty led Walsh with nine points.
“Brayden Ellis was a big sophomore guard who got three three-pointers in the second half,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “They have some really talented kids. We really focused on Xavier. We were hoping to hold them to single digits (in the fourth quarter) and we did. Riley was a blanket on him. We start three sophomores, so it was a trial by fire.”
B-R plays the winner of tonight’s Portville vs. North Collins game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE SALAMANCA TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT Salamanca 74, Eden 25
SALAMANCA — Salamanca advanced to the championship game of its tournament Aaron George and Isaac Brown marked 13 points each.
George had six rebounds, four assists and four steals, Brown had four assists and eighth grader Lucus Brown added eight points, six boards, three assists and two steals.
The Warriors (2-0) will play the winner of tonight’s game between Clymer and Cattaraugus-Little Valley in the championship on Saturday at 6 p.m.
AT SALAMANCA Eden (25)
Sroda 5 0-0 13, Hill 2 1-4 5, Agle 1 0-0 3, Baker 2 0-0 4, Hallick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-4 25.
Salamanca (74)
Cummings 2 0-1 6, J. McKenna 1 0-0 2, I. Brown 5 1-2 13, L. McKenna 2 0-0 4, Pond 3 0-0 6, Hedlund 1 0-0 2, Maybee 4 1-2 9, L. Brown 3 2-2 8, Snyder 1 0-0 2, George 4 3-4 13, Crouse 0 2-4 2, White 3 1-2 7. Totals: 29 10-17 74. Eden 5 8 18 25 Salamanca 22 40 59 74
Three-point goals: Eden 4 (Sroda 3, Agle); Salamanca 6 (Cummings 2, I. Brown 2, George 2). Total fouls: Eden 13, Salamanca 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Salamanca, 61-33.
AT PORTVILLE Bolivar-Richburg (42)
R. Danaher 5 0-2 12, L. Danaher 1 4-5 6, Ellis 3 0-0 9, Mitchell 0 1-2 1, Greeson 0 1-3 1, Camdyn MacDonell 4 5-10 13. Totals: 13 11-22 42.
Archbishop Walsh (38)
Parks 3 0-3 7, Esposito 2 2-2 6, Laverty 4 0-2 9, Tufino 2 4-5 8, Gavin 3 0-0 8. Totals: 14 6-12 38. Bolivar-Richburg 11 23 34 42 Archbishop Walsh 17 26 36 38
Three-point goals: Bolivar-Richburg 5 (R. Danaher 2, Ellis 3); Archbishop Walsh 4 (Parks, Laverty, Gavin 2). Total fouls: Bolivar-Richburg 16, Archbishop Walsh 16. Fouled out: L. Danaher (BR).