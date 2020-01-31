ELLICOTTVILLE — Leif Jimerson hit a 3-point shot late in the fourth quarter to power Ellicottville to a come-from-behind 50-47 win over CCAA East I rival Franklinville on Thursday.
The two teams were tied after the first quarter, but Franklinville (4-10, 3-3) was able to pull away with a four-point lead at halftime. The Panthers had a one-point lead heading into the fourth, but were outscored 16-12 in the final period.
“We came out a little sluggish in the first half,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “Franklinville did a good job out working us. We got into foul trouble in the first which caused our deficit at the half. In the third quarter, we settled down and were able to get baskets off our press.
“We were able to take the lead early on in the fourth. We had the lead up to six at one point, but Blake [Frank] hit a couple of threes to tie it. Jimerson ended up hitting a three to put us back up, and we were able to hold onto the lead from there.”
Jimerson led the Eagles (12-3, 6-0) with 19 points and four steals. Wyatt Chudy added seven points and five assists. Niklas Logel chipped in with nine points.
Franklinville was paced by Blake Frank with 16 points and Logan Frank with 13 points and eight rebounds. Kameron Ramadhan finished with seven points, while Zachary Wolfer had eight.
“It was a hard fought game both ways,” McCann added. “It’s always interesting to watch guys who play football together, play against each other in basketball. It’s always a fun game to watch.”
CCAA EAST ISilver Creek 83, Portville 51SILVER CREEK —Dominic Jamison scored 32 points to lead Silver Creek (8-6) over Portville (8-6)
Jamison’s big performance also included nine assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Jeremy Wilcox racked up a double-double for SC with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Spencer Harford scored 11 points.
Hunter Griffin led Portville with 22 points, while Dalton Tobola scored 10 points.
CCAA EAST II North Collins 76, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 27CATTARAUGUS — Johnny Visnesky tallied a team-high six points in a Cattaraugus-Little Valley loss to North Collins.
Josh Halterman and Nick Savidge each added five points for the Timberwolves (3-13, 0-6).
North Collins (7-8, 4-2) was led by Mitchell Warsaw and Christian Loretto with 19 and 13 points, respectively.
CCAA WEST IAllegany-Limestone 93, Chautauqua Lake 45ALLEGANY — Gus Napoleon scored 31 points to power Allegany-Limestone (13-2) past Chautauqua Lake.
Maddox DeLong and Chad Carlson scored 10 points each for the Gators, while Casey Curran scored eight points and dished out 10 assists.
The Gators combined to hit 15 three-pointers in the game.
Gavin Sauerland scored 12 points for CL, while Nate Adams scored 10 points.
Fredonia 62, Olean 55FREDONIA — Tyler Putney’s 30 points were too much for Olean (10-6) to overcome, as Fredonia (11-4) beat the Huskies for the second time this season.
Putney hit eight three-pointers in the game, and was supported by 10 points from Kaleb Rybij and 10 points from Nick Whitfield.
Olean led by five points at halftime, but back-to-back three’s from Putney to start the second half, the Huskies quickly found themselves trailing.
The teams went neck-and-neck until just under two minutes to go, when Fredonia hit a three to go up by five points.
Jason Brooks scored 19 points for Olean, while Covi James scored 18 points.
Fredonia had previously defeated the Huskies on Jan. 7 in Olean, 74-61.
“It was a good opportunity to play them again, and we were right there,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “We showed that we have definitely improved since the first time we played them.”
NON-LEAGUE New Life Christian 75, Bethel Baptist Christian 42JAMESTOWN — Gabe Lucena and Timothy Hutter put on a show once again in a New Life Christian (13-3) win over Bethel Baptist Christian.
Lucena had a team-high 36 points with eight steals and eight assists. Hutter posted a double-double with 31 points and 15 rebounds.
Andrew Ryan and Jimmy Nixon led Bethel Baptist Christian with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Scio 70, Whitesville 33WHITESVILLE — Cam Loucks and Brendan Graves combined for 48 points to power Scio (11-2) to its second consecutive win.
Loucks finished with 28 points, while Graves had 20. Jake D’Arcy was lights out from beyond the arch, making five 3-point field goals.
CJ Estep led the way for Whitesville (1-12) with 14 points and six steals. Jesse Pensyl finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.
AT SILVER CREEK Portville (51)
Long 2 0-0 4, Kalsman 2 0-0 5, Griffin 9 0-0 22, Stillman 2 1-2 7, Tobola 5 0-0 10, Tarr 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 2-4 51.
Silver Creek (83)
Braidick 1 2-4 4, Wilcox 8 2-2 19, Woevan 1 0-0 3, Jimenez 3 1-2 7, Harford 4 3-4 11, Rosario 1 0-0 3, Jamison 11 2-4 32, Wolverton 1 0-0 2, Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 10-16 83. Portville 15 28 45 51 Silver Creek 27 41 63 83
Three-point goals: Portville 7 (Stillman 2, Griffin 4, Kalsman); Silver Creek 1 (Jamison 8, Rosario, Woevan, Wilcox). Total fouls: Portville 14, Silver Creek 9. Fouled out:
Tarr (P).
JV:
Portville won.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Franklinville (47)
Torpey 0 1-2 1, Clear 1 0-0 2, B. Frank 6 1-2 16, L. Frank 3 6-10 13, Ramadhan 1 4-7 7, Wolfer 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 14-25 47.
Ellicottville (50)
Marsh 1 0-0 2, Jimerson 8 1-1 19, N. Grinols 1 0-0 3, Logel 3 3-4 9, Rowland 2 0-4 4, Chudy 2 3-4 7, J. Grinols 1 0-0 2, Newark 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 7-13 50. Franklinville 9 22 35 47 Ellicottville 9 18 34 50
Three-point goals: Franklinville 5 (B. Frank 3, L. Frank, Ramadhan); Ellicottville 3 (Jimerson 2, J. Grinols). Total fouls: Franklinville 11, Ellicottville 20. Fouled out:
Logel (E), Newark (E).
JV:
Ellicottville won.
AT CATTARAUGUS North Collins (76)
Klawinski 1 0-0 3, Puntillo 4 0-0 10, Loretto 5 3-4 13, Warsaw 7 1-2 19, Robinson 4 1-2 9, Sweet 3 0-0 7, Smith 5 0-0 10, Fricano 1 3-4 5. Totals: 30 8-12 76.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (27)
Colton 0 3-3 3, Savidge 2 0-0 5, Quigly 0 2-2 2, Furl 1 0-0 3, Halterman 1 2-2 5, Visnesky 3 0-1 6, Oakes 1 1-2 3. Totals: 8 8-12 27. North Collins 21 42 59 76 C-LV 8 11 13 27
Three-point goals: NC 8 (Klawinski, Puntillo 2, Warsaw 4, Sweet); C-LV 3 (Savidge, Furl, Halterman). Total fouls: NC 13, CLV 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
North Collins won, 50-43.
AT ALLEGANY Chautauqua Lake (45)
No. Adams 2 0-0 4, Sauerland 3 3-3 12, Waters 1 0-0 3, Gotfrey 1 1-2 3, Engdahl 1 0-0 2, Syper 2 0-0 4, Ormsby 2 1-2 6, Na. Adams 2 2-4 10, Petroff 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 8-13 45.
Allegany-Limestone (93)
T. Curran 2 0-0 4, Davis 0 1-3 1, DeLong 3 2-2 10, Yorke 2 1-3 6, Napoleon 12 2-2 31, Gustafson 1 0-0 2, MacWilliams 3 0-0 8, Kwiatkowski 2 0-0 4, Chad Carlson 4 0-0 10, C. Curran 3 0-0 8, Wolfgang 3 2-2 9. Totals: 35 8-12 93. CL 8 21 26 45 A-L 29 51 77 93
Three-point goals: CL 5 (Sauerland 3, Waters, Ormsby); A-L 15 (DeLong 2, York, Napoleon 5, MacWilliams 2, Carlson 2, C. Curran 2, Wolfgang). Total fouls: CL 10, A-L 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Allegany-Limestone won.
AT FREDONIA Olean (55)
Z. James 1 0-0 3, C. James 8 1-2 18, Jason Brooks 8 2-2 19, J. McLean 2 3-4 7, Kline 4 0-0 8. Totals: 23 6-9 55.
Fredonia (62)
Rybij 4 0-0 10, Schroeder 2 0-1 4, Putney 11 0-0 30, Whitfield 4 2-2 10, Reading 2 0-1 4, Gullo 1 2-2 4. Totals: 24 4-6 62. Olean 16 26 42 55 Fredonia 10 21 41 62
Three-point goals: Olean 3 (Z. James, C. James, Brooks); Fredonia 10 (Rybij 2, Putney 8). Total fouls: Olean 10, Fredonia 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Olean won.
AT JAMESTOWN New Life Christian (75)
Gabe Lucena 13 7-9 36, Hutter 13 5-7 31, Ampiah-Kwofi 1 0-1 2, Ofori 0 1-2 1, Kosta 0 1-2 1, Thomas 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 14-21 75.
Bethel Baptist Christian (42)
Andrew Ryan 5 0-1 13, Jimmy Nixon 4 1-2 10, Stutzman 3 0-1 6, Rohlin 1 0-0 3, Anderson 1 1-2 3, Younger 0 0-2 0, Smith 1 0-0 3, Heilman 1 0-0 2, Olsen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 2-8 42. NLC 19 43 59 75 Bethel 7 20 30 42
Three-point goals: NLC 3 (Lucena 3); Bethel 6 (Ryan 3, Nixon, Rohlin, Smith). Total fouls: NLC 12, Bethel 20. Fouled out:
Rohlin (B).
AT WHITESVILLE Scio (70)
D’Arcy 5 0-0 15, Graves 8 2-7 20, Nickerson 1 0-0 2, Loucks 12 4-6 28, Finnemore 2 1-2 5. Totals: 28 7-15 70.
Whitesville (33)
Gullett 2 0-0 5, Pensyl 4 1-6 9, Estep 5 1-3 14, Whitesell 2 0-0 5, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-9 33. Scio 17 38 53 70 Whitesville 8 14 20 33
Three-point goals: Scio 7 (D’Arcy 5, Graves 2); Whitesville 5 (Estep 3, Gullett, Whitesell). Total fouls: Scio 14, Whitesville 14. Fouled out: None.