CLYMER — Emilee Ruiz caught fire for the Ellicottville girls basketball team. Emma Wiggers eventually did the same for Clymer.
And in the end, it was Wiggers’ Pirates who came out on top.
The 5-foot-8 junior forward scored 18 points, including 11 in a momentum-swinging second quarter, and pulled down 11 rebounds to guide Clymer to a 53-42 non-league victory on Tuesday night.
That offset a scorching start for Ruiz (5 steals), who scored 11 points in the first quarter and added two treys in the second before finishing with 19. Ruiz helped Ellicottville to a 13-9 lead before the Pirates, behind Wiggers, used a 21-10 second quarter to take control. Clymer extended the advantage to nine through three quarters and double-digits in the fourth.
“(Emma) dribble penetrated well,” Clymer coach Scott Neckers said. “They didn’t really have an answer for her in the second quarter. Ruiz didn’t miss much in the first two quarters — it was neat seeing those two go back-and-forth.”
Karlen Honey had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds while Mikala Einink added nine boards, five steals and five assists for the Pirates (7-5, 1-3). Allison Rowland and Brooke Eddy each contributed seven rebounds for the Eagles (5-7, 3-0).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Andover 47, Genesee Valley 19
ANDOVER — Emily Wahl posted 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to guide Andover to its fourth-straight win.
Kelsie Niedermaier added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (9-3). Lizzie Bentley had seven points for Genesee Valley (2-11).
IAC
Archbishop Walsh 57, St. Mary’s School for the Deaf 40
OLEAN — Noella Policastro racked up 20 points and Olivia Williams notched 12 points and seven rebounds to key Walsh.
Payten Howard added nine rebounds for the Eagles (2-8).
“We’re starting to come together as a team,” Walsh coach Matthew Kichman said. “We’re encouraged for the future, but we’re encouraged to see some improvement already this year.”
Kioneyshka Alvira Jurado tallied 17 points for St. Mary’s.
NON-LEAGUE
Houghton 58, Rochester School for the Deaf 27
ROCHESTER — Jessica Prentice collected 26 points as Houghton topped RSOD for the second time this season.
Emma Retz added 10 points for the Panthers (5-5), who outscored the Wildcats 50-20 over the final three quarters. Mckenna Girod scored 15 points for Rochester.
Whitesville 51, Alfred-Almond 25
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall had an all-around effort of 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks to guide Whitesville to its seventh-straight win.
Kate Pensyl had eight rebounds and five steals while Rachel Jackson added four rebounds and four steals for the Blue Jays (8-2). Whitesville took a 15-2 first-quarter lead and maintained control despite being outscored 14-12 in the second quarter.
“Aside from our second quarter, I was very happy with our defensive effort,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady said. “Offensively, I thought we did a nice job in transition. We also shared the ball well — this was one of our more balanced scoring outputs.”
Alfred-Almond fell to 4-8.
Arkport/Canaseraga 51, Belfast 44
CANASERAGA — Victoria McDaniel and Meghan Patrick went for 18 and 17 points, respectively, with the latter connecting on five treys, to key A/C.
Grace Carney added 12 points for the Wolves (7-4).
Junie Shaw had a team-best 12 points for the Bulldogs (1-9), who played Arkport/Canaseraga virtually even outside of an 11-5 second quarter.
Holland 63, Pioneer 27
HOLLAND — Six-foot sophomore Claire Pikett had a monster outing of 20 points, 16 rebounds, 12 blocks and eight steals to power Holland.
Mya and Kierra Kline each had 13 points while Kaylin Kline added 10 as the Dutchmen moved to 9-0.
Ally Kopinski led Pioneer (5-6) with 11 points.
Fillmore 63, Hinsdale 35
HINSDALE — Fillmore (9-1) used hot first-half shooting to build a 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles wouldn’t look back, as Hannah Roeske drilled five three-pointers in a 21-point effort to lead them over Hinsdale (6-4).
Carlee Miller added 13 points for the Eagles, while Emma Cole added 12 points.
Kaitlynn Roberson scored 11 points for Hinsdale, while Liz Przybyla added 10 points.