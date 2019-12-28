BATH — Marley Adams finished with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead Wellsville to the Bath Tournament championship with a 36-28 win over Penn Yan on Friday.
Emily Costello added six points, five steals and four rebounds. Regan Marsh tallied eight points, six rebounds and three steals for the Lions (6-2).
“We got out to a quick start, which helped because we stalled in the second quarter,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “I was really pleased on the defensive end. It was a great team effort on the defensive side of the ball. We had to win the battle of the board and I thought we did that. I was pleased with our effort on the boards and we could control the game by controlling the boards.”
Joddie Decker and Ashley Sisson each had seven points to lead Penn Yan.
Wellsville plays Bath today in the tournament championship game at 7:15 p.m.
KESHEQUA TOURNAMENT
Warsaw 43, Genesee Valley 13NUNDA — Lizzy Standera tallied 14 points and six rebounds to lead Warsaw to a victory over Genesee Valley (1-6).
Emily Howard added eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Ceanne Ellsworth finished with 13 rebounds.
AT BATH Wellsville (36)
Adams 3 3-3 11, Mess 1 0-0 3, Costello 3 0-2 6, Robbins 1 0-0 2, Coleman 3 0-2 6, Marsh 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 5-11 36.
Penn Yan (28)
Andersen 1 0-0 2, Jo. Decker 2 3-4 7, Harrison 2 1-4 6, Ja. Decker 3 0-2 6, Sisson 2 3-8 7. Totals: 10 7-18 28. Wellsville 16 18 26 36 Penn Yan 6 14 21 28
Three-point goals: Wellsville 3 (Adams 2, Mess); Penn Yan 1 (Harrison). Total fouls: Wellsville 12, Penn Yan 12. Fouled out: None.