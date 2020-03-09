SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Too strong, too quick and too many offensive weapons.
The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team quickly discovered what almost every team that went up against Rochester has this season: the first-place finisher out of the WPIAL (District 7) is just too talented.
The Rams (25-1) jumped out to a 44-18 lead at halftime and held off any Otto-Eldred rally late to eliminate the Terrors (16-9) in the PIAA Class A first round for the second straight season, 69-40 on Saturday.
Jasmine Mack scored 9 of her 14 points in the first quarter to help set the tone for Rochester, which knocked down 30 field goals in the game. Mack also picked up a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Teammate Corynne Hauser had a game-high 22 points, including 11 in the third quarter, and the Rams’ Alexis Robinson added all 11 of her points in the first half.
“Their sophomore point guard (Hauser) already has a number of D-I offers and we will watch her on TV one day,” Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray said.
“Junior Alexis Robinson is another future D-I player who I believe was WPIAL Player of the Year last year, who we will also get to see on TV in a couple of years.”
Reilly Raught had a team-high nine points for Otto-Eldred, which had the toughest draw as a District 9 Class A school because of its fourth-place finish. Morgan Dalton added seven points and four rebounds for the Terrors.
“We are going to surely try to avoid playing them a third straight time next season,” Gray asserted.
Losing just one senior to graduation (Jade Spinney), Gray is hopeful that his young team can use Saturday’s loss as a valuable learning experience.
“My kids fought until the end and never backed down from a challenge,” Gray said. “Ultimately, we lost to a much better team. Hopefully it opens our eyes as to how much we need to improve in order to compete with the best teams in the PIAA.”
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS A FIRST ROUND
Coudersport 48, Avella 41
ST. MARYS, Pa. — It was nearly a disaster.
After jumping out to an ideal start and holding a 10-point lead at halftime, the Coudersport Falcons almost let their PIAA matchup with Avella at St. Marys Area High School slip away.
But despite 27 turnovers and a late Eagles run, District 9 champion Coudy managed to stave off District 7’s sixth-place team for a seven-point win in the first round to advance to the Sweet 16.
“In any tournament you watch, the first one is always a tough one,” said Coudy head coach Bob Tingley. “You can lose that first game, and I don’t care how good you are. I’m glad to get it under our belts and behind us so we can move on to the next one. We’ll just go one at a time.”
Rosalyn Page and Mikayla Gunn each scored 11 points, while Sarah Chambers led the team with 13. Coudy also picked up critical scoring from Emma Chambers, who scored a personal postseason-high 11 points, too.
The Falcons held Avella to a 15-for-57 day from the field (26.3%) and also defeated the Eagles on the glass, 34-20.
Up next, Coudersport faces District 6’s Blacklick Valley (18-7) in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday at Bald Eagle Area High School.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS
CLASS D1 CHAMPIONSHIP
Avoca 80, Genesee Valley 58
ROCHESTER — For the second consecutive year, Genesee Valley’s season came to a close with a loss to Avoca in the Section 5 Class D1 playoffs.
The Jaguars (18-6) fell behind early in Saturday’s championship at Blue Cross Arena and were never able to catch back up to Avoca. Last season, Genesee Valley was bounced out of the postseason by the Tigers in the semifinals.
Genesee Valley’s Brock Ellsessor and Cody Schneider were named to the all-tournament team. Ellsessor led the Jaguars with 17 points. Schneider had 16 points, including two 3-pointers.
Riley Gordon also finished in double-digits for Genesee Valley with 11 points.
Avoca was powered by a fast-paced balanced attack on offense as five players finished in double figures. Tournament MVP Tristian Stark notched with a team-high 24 points. Brady Brandow led the Tigers from beyond the arc with three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Pacey Hopkins had 13 points while Devin Stowe and Jonathan Jensen each had 10.
The Tigers (22-1) advance to the regional qualifier and face Class D2 champion Prattsburgh on Tuesday.
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS A FIRST ROUND
Farrell 69, Coudersport 64
SHARON, Pa. — A different playing surface, but unfortunately for the Coudersport Falcons, the same result.
After losing to Farrell in blowout fashion in the state football playoffs in November, Coudy gave the Steelers a much closer test on the basketball court before losing, 69-64, to its District 10 rivals the PIAA Class A first round Saturday at Sharon High School.
The Falcons (20-5) led after the first three quarters, and took a narrow 51-50 advantage into the fourth.
But the Farrell (17-8) duo of Eric Hopson and Brian Hilton, Jr. combined to score 13 of the Steelers’ 19 in that final eight minutes to pull out the win.
Hopson had a game-high 25 points, including three 3-pointers, and Hilton added 16 of his own. King also nailed three 3-pointers for Farrell.
For Coudersport, it was the tale of two halves on offense. In the first, point guard Hayden Keck poured in 15 points, but was held scoreless over the final 16 minutes. Teammate Kolby VanWhy picked up his slack and poured in 16 points in the second half after scoring only six over the first two quarters.
But VanWhy’s scoring outburst, which also included five 3-pointers, wasn’t enough as the Falcons attempted just three free throws compared to 17 from their opponent.