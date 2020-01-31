RUSHVILLE — A 17-point second quarter was the key for the Wellsville girls basketball team, as the Lions overcame an 82-mile bus ride and beat Marcus Whitman, 34-27.
“I think we had settled in by the second quarter, and were just a little more aggressive,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “We got good shots up in the first quarter, but started hitting them in the second.”
That quarter included three three-pointers by the Lions, and gave Wellsville (13-4) a 17-point halftime lead.
Emily Costello had 10 points, five steals and four rebounds. Regan Marsh racked up 10 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Marley Adams added nine points.
Maddie Ryan finished with 12 points for Marcus Whitman. Wellsville held Ryan to just three points in the first half.
The Lions will be back in action on Feb. 6 when they travel to Warsaw.
NON-LEAGUE New Life Christian 57, Bethel Baptist Christian 23JAMESTOWN — Sydney Feldbauer tallied 14 points and Maame Ohemeng had 13 points with eight steals to lead New Life Christian past Bethel Baptist Christian.
Brightleen Ngunyi added 12 points for NLC (9-1).
Taylor Pascoe led Bethel Baptist Christian with seven points.
AT JAMESTOWN New Life Christian (57)
Sydney Feldbauer 7 0-0 14, Maame Ohemeng 6 1-2 13, N. Ohemeng 2 0-0 4, Ayoh 3 0-0 6, Brightleen Ngunyi 4 4-8 12, Amoakuh 1 0-0 2, Hutter 3 0-0 6. Totals: 26 5-10 57.
Bethel Baptist Christian (23)
Taylor Pascoe 3 1-2 7, Ryan 2 1-2 5, Moore 1 0-0 2, R. Pascoe 1 0-0 2, A. Smith 3 0-2 6, H. Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 3-8 23. NLC 15 26 41 57 Bethel 2 9 15 23
Three-point goals: NLC 0; Bethel 0. Total fouls: NLC 5, Bethel 6. Fouled out:
None.
AT RUSHVILLE Wellsville (34)
Adams 4 0-0 9, Mess 2 0-0 5, Costello 4 0-0 10, Robbins 0 0-2 0, Marsh 5 0-0 10. Totals: 15 0-2 34.
Marcus Whitman (27)
Lambert 1 0-0 2, Deatherage 2 2-4 6, Tiffany 1 0-0 2, Chase 2 0-0 4, Maddie Ryan 5 1-3 12. Totals: 11 3-7 27. Wellsville 7 24 30 34 MW 3 7 17 27
Three-point goals: Wellsville 4 (Adams, Mess, Costello 2); MW 2 (Tiffany, Ryan). Total fouls: Wellsville 10, MW 5. Fouled out: None.