BOLIVAR — In a game that was close throughout, Fillmore’s Luke Cole turned in yet another dominant performance.
The Eagles boys basketball captain had 21 points on eight field goals, two of which were three-pointers, 11 rebounds and three blocks in a 52-42 win over Bolivar-Richburg in Allegany County Div. I play.
On top of Cole’s stellar performance, Will Valentine finished right behind him with 16 points for Fillmore (9-1).
Landon Danaher led Bolivar-Richburg (4-9) with 13 points, Brayden Ellis drilled three three-pointers and Camdyn MacDonell had six points.
“Cole is a special player,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Jeff Margeson said. “He’s a cut above. I was happy with our defense. Neither team could make a shot. We got close, but couldn’t pull it all together.”
NON-LEAGUE Alfred-Almond 74, Andover 41
ALMOND — Alfred-Almond’s Isaac Little tallied 17 points and Jonas Kays finished with 13 to hand Andover its fifth consecutive loss.
Carsen Hann and Ty Kenney each had eight points for the Eagles (6-7), while Blake McMichael and Kevin Dunning had seven.
Andover falls to 3-7 with the result.
Scio 58, Belfast 32
BELFAST — Junior Cam Loucks scored 27 points, breaking Scio’s school record for career points in a victory for the Tigers (9-1).
Also for Scio, Brendan Graves had 23 points. The Tigers used a 6-0 run to end the first half with a 23-15 lead and outscored the Bulldogs 35-17 in the second half.
Devin Harriger led Belfast (2-9) with 13 points and Stephen Struckman added 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL NON-LEAGUE Falconer 60, Salamanca 27
SALAMANCA — Gracie Lundmark paced Falconer with 21 points and seven steals in a road victory for the Golden Falcons (11-2).
Sarah Disbro added 13 points and six assists, while Courtnee Peterson and Rachael Harper had six rebounds each for Falconer.
Nizhoni Kennedy led Salamanca (3-9) with 11 points on three three-pointers, while Kylee Dowdy grabbed nine rebounds and Jaeden Hubbard had six rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL AT BOLIVAR Fillmore (52)
D. Valentine 1 2-2 5, Cole 8 3-5 21, L. Webb 2 2-2 7, T. Webb 1 1-2 3, W. Valentine 5 6-9 16. Totals: 17 14-20 52
Bolivar-Richburg (42)
R. Danaher 0-0 3-4 3, L. Danaher 6 1-2 13, Karnuth 1 0-0 3, Ellis 3 0-0 9, Scott 1 0-0 2, MacDonell 6 0-2 12. Totals: 17 4-8 42 Fillmore 18 35 37 52 B-R 9 24 30 42
Three-point goals: Fillmore 4 (Valentine, L. Webb, Cole 2); B-R 4 (Karnuth, Ellis 3). Total fouls: Fillmore 6, B-R 17. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore won.
AT BELFAST Scio (58)
D’Arcy 2 0-0 5, Graves 7 6-6 23, Loucks 7 12-17 27, Finnemore 1 1-1 3, Bolzan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 19-24 58.
Belfast (32)
Weaver 0 1-3 1, Harriger 5 0-1 13, Struckman 5 0-0 10, Guilford 3 2-9 8, H. Enders 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-13 32. Scio 14 23 48 58 Belfast 10 15 21 32
Three-point goals: Scio 5 (D’Arcy, Graves 3, Loucks); Belfast 3 (Harriger 3). Total fouls: Scio 14, Belfast 17. Fouled out: Drozdowski (B), Weaver (B).JV:
Scio won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT SALAMANCA Falconer (60)
Penhollow 3 0-0 6, LeBaron 1 0-0 2, Harper 2 0-2 4, Fenton 3 0-0 8, Lundmark 8 2-2 21, Disbro 5 2-2 13, Rivera 1 0-2 2, Peterson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 4-8 60.
Salamanca (27)
Brown 0 1-2 1, Hill 1 1-2 3, Warrior 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 4 0-0 11, Dowdy 2 2-4 6, Hubbard 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 4-8 27. Falconer 13 25 38 60 Salamanca 9 15 22 27
Three-point goals: Falconer 9 (Fenton 2, Lundmark 3, Disbro 4); Salamanca 3 (Kennedy 3). Total fouls: Falconer 16, Salamanca 10. Fouled out:
Lundmark (F).
JV: Falconer won.