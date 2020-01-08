IAC AT YORKSHIRE Archbishop Walsh (82)
Parks 4 0-0 10, Laverty 10 4-4 27, From 1 0-0 2, Tufino 5 0-0 11, Maine 3 0-0 8, Garvin 9 1-2 24. Totals: 32 5-6 82.
Falk School (40)
Calloway 4 1-4 9, Clyburn 4 4-4 12, Gibbs 7 3-4 19, Davis 0 0-0 0, Lackey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-12 40. Archbishop Walsh 19 43 70 82 Falk 8 21 30 40
Three-point goals: Walsh 13 (Parks 2, Laverty 3, Tufino, Maine 2, Garvin 5); Falk 2 (Gibbs). Total fouls: Walsh 10, Falk 12. Fouled out:
Calloway.
AT OLEAN Central Baptist (46)
Nixon 6 3-6 15, A. Holland 2 0-0 5, G. Holland 2 0-0 6, T. Holland 3 0-0 6, C. Mersemann 1 0-0 2, L. Mersemann 3 1-2 7, Satchell 1 2-5 5. Totals: 18 6-13 46.
New Life Christian (62)
Lucena 11 4-5 30, Hutter 12 0-0 25, Andoh 2 0-2 5, Terrison 1 0-0 2, Ampiah-Kwofi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 4-7 62. Central Baptist 3 15 28 46 NLC 19 36 54 62
Three-point goals: Central Baptist 4 (A. Holland, G. Holland 2, Satchell); NLC 6 (Hutter, Andoh, Lucena 4). Total fouls: Central Baptist 11, NLC 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Holland (52)
Perry 3 0-0 7, Nellis 8 0-0 16, Ostrowski 3 0-0 8, Scheffler 4 1-2 11, Lewandowski 4 0-0 8, Staniszewski 1 0-2 2. Totals: 23 1-4 52.
Fillmore (57)
D. Valentine 1 3-5 6, Cole 4 4-4 13, L. Webb 2 1-2 7, T. Webb 4 2-2 11, Cool 1 0-0 2, W. Valentine 7 3-4 18. Totals: 19 13-17 57. Holland 11 24 39 52 Fillmore 10 27 35 57
Three-point goals: Holland 5 (Perry, Ostrowski 2, Scheffler 2); Fillmore 6 (D. Valentine, Cole, L. Webb 2, T. Webb, W. Valentine). Total fouls: Holland 17, Fillmore 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore won, 59-40.
AT SCIO Bolivar-Richburg (42)
R. Danaher 3 1-1 7, L. Danaher 6 0-0 13, Karnuth 1 0-0 2, Ellis 3 0-0 8, Greeson 0 1-2 1, MacDonell 5 1-4 11. Totals: 18 3-7 42.
Scio (52)
D’Arcy 2 1-2 7, Graves 5 1-2 13, Loucks 6 10-17 22, Finnemore 3 4-9 10, Fields 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 16-30 52. Bolivar-Richburg 11 21 31 42 Scio 17 35 43 52
Three-point goals: B-R 3 (Ellis 2, L. Danaher); Scio 4 (D’Arcy 2, Graves 2). Total fouls: B-R 22, Scio 11. Fouled out:
R. Danaher (B-R).
JV: Scio won.