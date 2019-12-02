OLEAN — Alex Minnekine led the way with 24 points as the Cattaraugus-Little Valley girls basketball team ran away with a season-opening non-league game against Archbishop Walsh.
The Timberwolves won, 83-8. Abby Minnekine added 15 points for CLV and Haley Dorman scored 14 points.
Archbishop Walsh fell to 0-1.
Clymer 49, Ellicottville 33
ELLICOTTVILLE — Emma Wiggers scored 17 and Mikala Einink added 12 in a season-opening victory for Clymer.
Emilee Ruiz scored a team-high 12 points for Ellicottville (0-1), while Evelyn Nuzzo had 11 points.
“We put up a good fight in the second quarter,” ECS coach Chelsea Cole said. “We were showing we were playing like a team. So it went well, it was a good first game for us.”
AT OLEAN Cattaraugus-Little Valley (83)
Pritchard 1 0-0 2, Bernardi 1 0-0 2, Alex Minnekine 10 3-4 24, M. Jones 2 3-4 7, Abby Minnekine 6 2-4 15, Mikowicz 2 0-0 4, Rose Ellis 1 0-0 2, Rupp 3 1-2 7, Halterman 3 0-0 6, Haley Dorman 7 0-0 14. Totals: 34 9-14 83.
Archbishop Walsh (8)
Noella Pollicasto 2 2-6 6, Keely Pollicastro 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 0-0 0, Mayer 0 0-2 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Howard 0 0-2 0. Totals: 3 2-10 8. CLV 26 45 68 83 Walsh 0 2 4 8
Three-point goals: CLV 2 (Al. Minnekine, Ab. Minnekine); Walsh 0. Total fouls: CLV 13, Walsh 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Clymer (49)
Kuno 4 2-2 10, Einink 5 1-1 12, Wiggers 6 4-6 17, Hepler 2 2-2 6, Honey 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 9-11 49.
Ellicottville (33)
Kongats 3 0-0 6, Ruiz 4 1-2 12, Nuzzo 5 0-0 11, Earley 1 1-2 4, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-4 33. Clymer 9 29 40 49 Ellicottville 9 15 27 33
Three-point goals: Clymer 2 (Einink, Wiggers); Ellicottville 5 (Ruiz 3, Nuzzo, Earley). Total fouls: Clymer 6, Ellicottville 13. Fouled out:
Smith (E).
JV: Clymer won.