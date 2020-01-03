ALLEGANY — Chautauqua Lake erased an 11-point first quarter deficit to earn a CCAA West I league road win over Allegany-Limestone, 52-46, Thursday evening.
The Gators held a 18-7 lead after one period of play, but its lead diminished to four points at halftime and then to two points at the end of the third quarter. The Thunderbirds (6-2, 2-1) captured the lead in the fourth quarter and never looked back.
“We jumped out to an early but they were able to come back,” Allegany-Limestone coach Chard Lyter said. “After they came from behind, it was very nip-and-tuck, and they were able to make more players than we did at the end.”
Gianna DeRose finished with a team-high 11 points, including the lone 3-pointer for the Gators (2-5, 1-1). Tierney Hemphill added five points and 14 rebounds. Taylor Davis recorded 10 points. Emily Giardini tallied seven points and seven rebounds, while Devin Ralston had five points and seven rebounds.
The loss hands Allegany-Limestone its third-straight setback.
Chautauqua Lake was led by Kyleigh Perdue with 15 points.
CCAA WEST I Fredonia 51, Olean 43
FREDONIA — Leah Williams (eight rebounds) and Norah Sweitzer scored 10 points each in a loss for Olean (1-7, 0-3).
For Fredonia (5-2), Nagely Vazquez and Kelly Gullo scored 14 points each and Kazlin Beers scored 10. The Huskies trailed 19-12 at halftime, but fought to stay in the game.
“This was the first game we won the third quarter (16-13),” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “Bouncing back is something we need to do, to stay in the game after halftime. We’re a young team, they have 5 seniors. I think we played really well going on the road against Fredonia, where it’s always tough to play.”
AT ALLEGANY Chautauqua Lake (52)
Henry 5 1-3 11, Alfa 3 0-0 8, Perdue 4 4-6 15, Jacobson 1 2-4 4, Weise 2 1-1 5, Woodis 3 1-2 9. Totals: 18 9-16 52.
Allegany-Limestone (46)
Davis 5 0-0 10, Ralston 2 1-2 5, DeCapua 1 0-0 2, DeRose 5 0-0 11, Hemphill 2 1-2 5, Giardini 2 3-5 7, Callen 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 6-9 46. CL 7 23 36 52 A-L 18 27 38 46
Three-point goals: CL 7 (Alfa 2, Perdue 3, Woodis 2); A-L 1 (DeRose). Total fouls: CL 13, A-L 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Chautauqua Lake Won.
AT FREDONIA Olean (43)
Thomas 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 4-4 7, Sweitzer 4 0-0 10, Parks 3 0-0 9, Federowicz 0 5-6 5, Williams 5 0-0 10. Totals: 14 9-10 43.
Fredonia (51)
Beers 4 1-2 10, Vazquez 6 2-6 14, Buchanan 4 1-4 9, Gullo 5 1-2 14, Matos 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 5-14 51. Olean 7 12 28 43 Fredonia 12 19 32 51
Three-point goals: Olean 6 (Martin, Sweitzer); Fredonia 4 (Beers, Gullo 3). Total fouls: Olean 11, Fredonia 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Olean, 40-33, OT.