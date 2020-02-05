CUBA — For the second-straight night, the Cuba-Rushford boys basketball team had an opportunity to knock off one of the top teams in Allegany County.
This time, however, it came up short.
The dynamic inside-out duo of Cam Loucks and Brendan Graves had another big game for Scio, with Loucks notching 25 points and Graves posting 23 to key the Tigers to a 55-41 triumph over the Rebels in an Allegany County Division I matchup Tuesday.
C-R appeared upset-minded again early on, trailing Scio just 13-10 after the first quarter. The Tigers used a 13-5 second frame to go up double digits, however, and maintained that advantage over the final 16 minutes.
As it typically does, Scio got to the line early and often, and was solid from the stripe, making 21-of-29, with Loucks connecting on 11-of-14 and Graves, who hit four 3s, making 5-of-6. C-R, meanwhile, finished 6-of-11 at the line.
Scio bounced back from a Monday night loss to Fillmore to move to 12-3 and third in the league standings. Ethan Brooks had a team-best 10 points for the Rebels (6-8), who had topped division co-leader Genesee Valley the night before.
NORTH TIER Port Allegany 62, Oswayo Valley 52PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Jordan Card dropped in 20 points, Howie Stuckey posted 19 and the pair hit four and three 3-pointers, respectively, to guide Port Allegany.
After racing past OV 64-43 earlier in the year, the Gators (8-11) saw a more competitive Green Wave this time around. Port jumped out to an 18-7 lead, but OV played even with Kyle Babcock’s team the rest of the way.
“OV actually improved a lot and played pretty well,” Babcock said. “At one point, they cut it to six and we were barely able to hang on. We got to the line and made our free throws.”
Gunner Bean had 17 points while Noah Wichert had 12 for the Green Wave (3-16).
IAC New Life Christian 67, St. Mary’s School-Deaf 42OLEAN — Timothy Hutter racked up 22 points and 18 rebounds and Gabe Lucena pumped in 25 points with seven assists to power New Life.
Judah Ampiah-Kwofi added a double-double of 10 points and 12 boards for New Life (15-3), which took a 23-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Nick Barrus scored 21 points while Isa Habeeb had 13 for St. Mary’s.
Archbishop Walsh 62, West Seneca Christian 41
WEST SENECA — Andy Moore doesn’t shy away from it. His Eagles are a perimeter-oriented team, and it had another successful night from distance on Tuesday.
Max Garvin drained seven 3-pointers en route to 23 points and Walsh (13-4) made 12 as a team while topping WSC for the second time this year. Xavier Laverty added 19 points and a trio of 3s.
“We shot it pretty good,” said Moore, whose team didn’t attempt a free throw. “We’re still a little loose with the ball. That’s what killed us the other day (in a 55-47 loss to Christian Central). We’ve got to clean that up. But we’re moving the ball and trying to make the extra pass.”
Brett Gossel scored a team-best 18 points for West Seneca Christian.
NON-LEAGUEAvoca 68, Whitesville 38AVOCA — Devin Stowe recorded 14 points and Brady Brandow notched 12 to power Avoca. The Tigers finished the regular season at 16-1, winning 16-straight following a campaign-opening loss to Elba.
C.J. Estep scored 10 points for Whitesville, which dropped to 1-13.
Bolivar-Richburg 61, Andover 42
BOLIVAR — Camdyn MacDonell posted 20 points and Landon Danaher notched 17 to lift Bolivar-Richburg to its second-straight win.
Clinging to a 17-14 first-quarter lead, the Wolverines (6-11) outscored Andover 36-23 over the next two quarters to break the game open.
“Andover came out really tough, they took it right to us, kind of stunned our boys,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “We got our feet underneath us and switched up our defense. Once we gathered things around, we started pounding the ball inside, and (controlled it from there).”
Spencer Cook led Andover (4-11) with 14 points.
AT CUBA Scio (55)
D’Arcy 1 4-6 6, Graves 7 5-6 23, Loucks 7 11-14 25, Finnemore 0 1-2 1, Field 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 21-29 55.
Cuba-Rushford (41)
Brooks 5 0-0 10, Chamberlain 2 4-6 8, Korytokowski 1 0-0 2, Clement 3 0-0 7, McCumiskey 4 1-1 9, Emerson 2 1-2 5. Totals: 17 6-11 41. Scio 13 26 44 55 Cuba-Rushford 10 15 28 41
Three-point goals: Scio 4 (Graves); C-R 1 (Clement). Total fouls: Scio 16, C-R 20. Fouled out:
Brooks (C-R).
AT PORT ALLEGANY Oswayo Valley (52)
Black 4 0-2 9, Stedman 0 1-2 1, Bean 6 2-3 17, Wichert 5 2-3 12, Phillips 3 1-1 8, Bilski 2 0-0 5. Totals: 20 6-11 52.
Port Allegany (62)
Card 8 0-0 20, Archer 2 0-0 5, Stuckey 7 2-2 19, Evens 0 1-4 1, McNeil 0 1-2 1, B. Moses 1 0-0 2, Edgell 4 0-0 8, C. Moses 0 2-2 2, Guilds 1 2-4 4. Totals: 21 8-14 62. Oswayo Valley 7 26 40 52 Port Allegany 18 33 50 62
Three-point goals: OV 6 (Bean 3, Black, Phillips, Bilski); Port A 8 (Card 4, Stuckey 3, Archer). Total fouls: OV 14, Port A 16. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Port Allegany won.
AT OLEAN St. Mary’s School-Deaf (44)
Barrus 9 1-3 21, Isa Habeeb 6 1-2 13, Kassim 1 0-0 2, Norris 2 0-0 4, Antone 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 2-5 44.
New Life Christian (67)
Lucena 11 3-3 25, Hutter 10 2-4 22, Ampiah-Kwofi 5 0-2 10, Terrison 2 0-0 4, Ofori 1 0-0 3, Costa 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 5-9 67. St. Mary’s-Deaf 4 18 35 44 New Life Christian 23 37 47 67
Three-point goals: St. Mary’s 2 (Barrus); NLC 2 (Ofori, Costa). Total fouls: St. Mary’s 8, NLC 5. Fouled out:
None.
AT WEST SENECA Archbishop Walsh (62)
Parks 2 0-0 4, Laverty 8 0-0 19, From 1 0-0 2, Tufino 3 0-0 7, Maine 3 0-0 7, Garvin 8 0-0 23. Totals: 25 0-0 62.
West Seneca Christian (41)
Neyman 6 1-1 14, Yu 2 0-2 5, Brett Gossel 7 3-8 18, House 2 0-1 4, Spiegel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-12 41. Archbishop Walsh 15 37 53 62 W. Seneca Christian 9 17 27 41
Three-point goals: Walsh 12 (Laverty 3, Tufino, Maine, Garvin 7); WSC 3 (Neyman, Yu, Gossel). Total fouls: Walsh 11, WSC 3. Fouled out:
None.
AT AVOCA Whitesville (38)
Gullett 4 1-4 9, Jackson 2 0-0 6, Pensyl 3 0-0 7, Estep 4 0-2 10, Gaines 2 2-4 6. Totals: 15 3
-10 38.
Avoca (68)
Brandow 4 0-0 12, Slayton 2 0-0 4, Stowe 6 2-2 14, Stark 3 3-6 9, Derick 3 0-1 7, Jensen 3 0-0 7, Hoad 2 0-1 4, Hammond 5 1-2 11. Totals: 28 6-12 68. Whitesville 6 14 29 38 Avoca 24 44 52 68
Three-point goals: Whitesville 5 (Jackson 2, Pensyl, Estep 2); Avoca 6 (Brandow 4, Derick, Jensen). Total fouls: Whitesville 11, Avoca 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT BOLIVAR Andover (42)
Terhune 3 2-3 8, Brown 2 1-2 6, Cook 6 1-1 14, Walker 3 1-7 7, Ordway 2 0-0 6, Halsey 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 6-15 42.
Bolivar-Richburg (61)
R. Danaher 3 0-0 7, L. Danaher 8 1-1 17, Karnuth 2 1-2 5, Ellis 1 0-0 3, Greeson 2 1-2 5, Scott 1 2-2 4, MacDonell 9 2-3 20. Totals: 26 7-10 61. Andover 14 24 37 42 Bolivar-Richburg 17 34 53 61
Three-point goals: Andover 4 (Brown, Cook, Ordway 2); B-R 2 (R. Danaher, Ellis). Total fouls: Andover 11, B-R 18. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Bolivar-Richburg, 45-33.