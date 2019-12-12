FILLMORE — Morgan Byer made a Fillmore Central School girls basketball record eight three-pointers Wednesday night, leading the Eagles to a non-league victory over Alfred-Almond.
Byer scored all 24 of her points from beyond the three-point arc as Fillmore won, 70-15.
Also for the Eagles (3-0), Riley Voss dished out a team-high six assists, Emilee Wright had seven rebounds and Hannah Roeske make five steals.
Alfred-Almond fell to 2-2.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 70, Genesee Valley 20
BOLIVAR — Aliyah Cole recorded a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bolivar-Richburg (3-1) to its first win in conference play of the season over Genesee Valley.
Kelsey Pacer added a double-double as well with 11 points and 12 rebounds. McKinlee Harris chipped in with 14 points and Madigan Harris recorded four points and five steals.
The Jaguars (0-2) struggled from the line shooting 5-for-19. Liz Bentley finished with a team-high six points.
NON-LEAGUE
Andover 55, Hinsdale 32
ANDOVER — Tess Spangenburg made four three-pointers, scoring 21 points with eight rebounds and six assists for Andover (4-1).
Emily Wahl had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Livia Simon scored 12 points for Andover.
Kaitlynn Roberson led Hinsdale with 11 points.
“The game was definitely closer than the score would indicate,” Andover coach Jacob Bannerman said. “They missed a bunch of shots in the second quarter and we started to pull away. Tess couldn’t miss tonight and it was nice to see three girls in double figures. It was a good team win for sure.”
AT BOLIVAR Genesee Valley (20)
Aquila 1 0-3 2, Bentley 2 1-6 6, Herring 0 3-4 3, Burrows 1 0-2 3, Ordway 1 1-4 3, Bartlett 1 0-0 3. Totals: 6 5-19 20.
Bolivar-Richburg (70)
McKinlee Harris 7 0-2 14, Stuck 3 0-0 7, Ma. Harris 2 0-0 4, Kelsey Pacer 5 0-0 11, Ferris 1 0-0 2, Aliyah Cole 12 3-4 27, Bucher 2 0-0 5. Totals: 32 3-6 70. GV 5 8 14 20 B-R 15 40 60 70
Three-point goals: GV 3 (Bentley, Burrows, Bartlett); B-R 3 (Stuck, Pacer, Bucher). Total fouls: GV 7, B-R 19. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Bolivar-Richburg won.
AT FILLMORE Alfred-Almond (15)
Brown 1 3-4 5, Libordi 3 0-0 7, Griffin 1 0-0 3, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Balinsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 3-4 15.
Fillmore (70)
Voss 3 0-0 6, Roeske 4 0-0 9, Cole 4 0-2 8, Bedow 2 1-1 5, Mucher 2 0-0 4, Byer 8 0-0 24, Mawn 1 0-0 3, Miller 2 0-0 6, Wright 2 0-0 5. Totals: 28 1-3 70. A-A 3 3 8 15 Fillmore 24 48 57 70
Three-point goals: A-A 2 (Libordi, Griffin); Fillmore 13 (Roeske, Mawn, Wright, Miller 2, Byer 8). Total fouls: A-A 10, Fillmore 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore won.
AT ANDOVER Hinsdale (32)
Kaitlynn Roberson 4 2-6 11, Chapman 2 0-2 5, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Rowland 1 0-0 2, Przybyla 3 1-6 8, Veno 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 3-14 32.
Andover (55)
Bryan 1 0-0 2, H. Niedermayer 0 0-2 0, Tess Spangenburg 8 1-3 21, Calladine 1 0-2 3, Livia Simon 6 0-2 12, Emily Wahl 4 3-5 11, K. Niedermayer 3 0-2 6. Totals: 23 4-16 55. Hinsdale 10 14 21 32 Andover 14 30 43 55
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 3 (Roberson, Chapman, Pyzybyla); Andover 5 (Spangenburg 4, Calladine). Total fouls: Hinsdale 15, Andover 12. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Andover, 23-21.