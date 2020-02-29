FRANKLINVILLE — All season long, Allan Dunlap made note of just how much more challenging it was to play in a higher league, and how much more daunting it promised to be moving from the Class D playoffs to Class C.
On Friday, his Franklinville girls basketball team found out firsthand just accurate that premontion had been.
Facing a tough Frewsburg team, the Panthers were pushed to overtime and saw their leading scorer held to one of her fewest point totals of the season. And yet, resilient Franklinville still found a way to pull out a gutsy victory in its first playoff action in Class C.
With Frewsburg keying on Dani Haskell and fellow double-digit scorer Abby McCoy, senior Abby Burrell stepped up with one of the biggest games of her career, notching 21 points and 14 rebounds to lift the Panthers to a 44-39 overtime triumph in a Section 6 Class C2 quarterfinal matchup.
Gabby Milligan also made a key contribution with four points and 10 rebounds in the win. That helped to offset the fact that Haskell, one of the leading scorers in New York State history, was limited to 16 points and McCoy three.
“Frewsburg is a really well-coached team,” Dunlap said. “They had a really good gameplan. They held Dani and Abby to a combined 19 when they were averaging 40-something between them coming in.
“They did a nice job on those two; they caused them to take contested shots that were hard shots. It provided an opportunity for Abby (Burrell) and some other kids to step up and they really did. Abby really came through for us.
A close game for all 32 minutes in regulation, the second-seeded Panthers 6-1 in the extra session to secure the win. Dunlap’s team will meet the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal between Randolph and Maple Grove in Thursday’s semifinals while No. 7 Frewsburg, which received 14 points from Amanda Dilts, finished the year 12-9.
“That’s the sign of a good team,” he went on. “Good teams find a way to win. People step up when they need to, and that’s what our kids did tonight, and that’s what they’ve consistently done in the past.”
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS
CLASS C1 QUARTERFINALS
Portville 62, Gowanda 14
PORTVILLE — Karly Welty recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Mallory Welty posted 15 rebounds and 10 assists to power Portville to a playoff-opening victory.
Shayla Wilhelm added her own double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds while Lillian Bentley contributed 12 points and eight boards for the top-seeded Panthers (16-5), who won even more convincingly after topping Gowanda by scores of 50-33 and 58-29 in the regular season.
Eighth-seeded Gowanda finished the season 4-15.
Chautauqua Lake 69, Cattaraugus-LV 19
MAYVILLE — Second-seeded Chautauqua Lake improved to 13-8 and will meet No. 6 Silver Creek in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Seventh-seeded Cattaraugus-LV finished the season 6-14.
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINALS
Salamanca 63, Ellicottville 34
SALAMANCA — Salamanca forwards Kylee Dowdy and Jaeden Hubbard keyed Salamanca to a rubber-match victory over Ellicottville and into the semifinals.
Dowdy racked up 23 points and 14 rebounds while Hubbard totaled 21 points and 13 boards for the fourth-seeded Warriors (9-11). Nizhoni Kennedy grabbed nine rebounds, Marla Warrior handed out six assists and Aly Hill added four steals.
After splitting in the regular season, Salamanca left little doubt in the third matchup, jumping out to an 18-5 lead and maintaining a cushion from there.
“(We) came out hungry,” said Salamanca coach Bryelle Wallin, whose team will meet the winner of today’s game between Holland and Westfield in Thursday’s semis. “We’ve been preparing and working hard. It’s been a long time since the girls program has reached and won a playoff game, and we have a goal to make it to JCC and be playing in March.
“They didn’t have an answer for Kylee and Jaeden inside. And it was really a collective team win. They played really well together tonight.”
Smith had a team-best eight points for the fifth-seeded Eagles (8-13).