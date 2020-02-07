OLEAN — Olean’s backcourt of Jason Brooks and Covi James proved to be too much for Dunkirk, as the Huskies used a second-half rally to earn a 66-44 CCAA West Div. I victory.
Brooks led the Olean boys basketball team (12-6, 6-3) with 20 points on nine made field goals, including two 3-pointers. James finished with 16 points with two 3-pointers and shooting 2-for-4 from the line.
Dunkirk (5-13, 1-8) battled toe to toe with the Huskies in the first half. The Marauders found themselves down by five at the end of the first quarter, but rallied back to take a three-point lead at halftime.
“Give Dunkirk a ton of credit tonight,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “We had a lopsided win at their place earlier this season and they came ready to play in the first half. They rebounded well, and went into the half ahead by three. In the third quarter, we started to pressure to force turnovers. We hadn’t been hitting shots early on but they started to fall and allowed us to pull away.”
Olean’s defensive pressure in the third quarter forced a 14-point swing, as the Huskies took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter. Olean never looked back and earned a 22-point win.
Kamdyn McClain chipped in with 10 points for the Huskies, while Daniel Klein had eight and Zion James finished with five.
Dunkirk was led by Christian Ortiz with 15 points.
CCAA EAST I Randolph 72, Portville 38
RANDOLPH — Tyler Hind scored 20 points and Kaleb Steward added 18 to guide Randolph (15-1) to its 13th consecutive victory and eighth in league play.
Isaac Hind added 11 points and Gabe McCoy had 10 points for the Cardinals.
Hunter Griffin led Portville (8-8, 2-6) with 19 points, Max Yehl had five rebounds and Mike Stillman marked four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“We’re just trying to improve every game this season,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said. “We played better than we did against them the first time around (84-33 at Portville). There was improvement there and I’m proud of the guys for that.”
Salamanca 84, Falconer 22
SALAMANCA — Salamanca led 30-0 after the first quarter and cruised to a victory with four players scoring in double-figures.
Lucas McKenna and Isaac Brown had 11 points each and Austin Maybee and Jarod White (six rebounds) had 10 points each. Jarrett Pond added 10 rebounds for the Warriors (11-6, 5-3).
Nick Erickson scored 16 points for Falconer (2-16).
CCAA EAST II Ellicottville 64, Forestville 38
FORESTVILLE — Wyatt Chudy scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and Clayton Rowland marked a near-triple double with 12 points, 19 rebounds and nine steals for the Eagles (14-3, 8-0).
Leif Jimerson had 12 points and five steals for Ellicottville.
Gavin Christian posted 18 points for Forestville (9-8, 5-3), Jake Smith grabbed 11 rebounds, Javier West had five rebounds and five assists and Dalton Hastings made four blocks.
“Ellicottville came in and they played really well right from the start,” Forestville coach Jon Feniello said. “They hit a lot of shots and were able to force a lot of turnovers from their press. They’re a real solid team.”
Franklinville 67, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 46
CATTARAUGUS — Franklinville earned its second consecutive win, as four players scored in double-digits in a win over Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Zachary Wolfer led the Panthers (6-10, 5-3) with 16 points, while Kameron Ramadhan added 12 points. Blake Frank finished with 11 points and Logan Frank had 10.
Nick Savidge paced the Timberwolves (3-15, 0-8) with 10 points. Josh Halterman had nine points and Kordell Oakes had eight.
Franklinville moves into a second-place tie in the league with Forestville after the win.
IAC New Life Christian 65, Gow School 32
OLEAN — Timothy Hutter had a double-double with 26 points and 18 rebounds to help New Life Christian avenge an earlier season loss to the Gow School.
Gabe Lucena chipped in with 21 points, eight assists and five steals for NLC (16-3). Judah Ampiah-Kwofi finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Gow was led by Nate Archie and Mark Weirmuth with 11 points, apiece.
AT RANDOLPH Portville (38)
Kalsman 1 0-0 2, Griffin 8 0-0 19, Wenke 1 0-0 2, Stillman 1 3-4 5, Tobola 3 0-0 8, Stone 0 0-2 0, Whitney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-6 38.
Randolph (72)
Steward 6 6-9 18, I. Hind 4 1-2 11, T. Hind 8 0-0 20, Morrison 1 0-0 2, Bushey 1 2-2 4, Shields 1 0-0 2, Rosengren 2 0-0 5, McCoy 5 0-0 10. Totals: 28 9-13 72. Portville 11 21 29 38 Randolph 17 40 52 72
Three-point goals: Portville 5 (Griffin 3, Tobola 2); Randolph 7 (I. Hind 2, T. Hind 4, Rosengren). Total fouls: Portville 13, Randolph 12. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville, 71-61.
AT SALAMANCA Falconer (22)
Erickson 4 6-9 16, Calderon 1 0-2 2, Chapman 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 6-11 22.
Salamanca (84)
Cummings 2 2-4 6, J. McKenna 3 0-0 6, L. McKenna 5 1-1 11, I. Brown 5 1-1 11, Pond 3 0-0 6, Hedlund 2 0-1 5, Maybee 3 2-2 10, L. Brown 4 0-0 8, Snyder 1 0-0 3, George 3 0-0 8, White 4 1-1 10. Totals: 35 7-10 84. Falconer 0 7 14 22 Salamanca 30 46 64 84
Three-point goals: Falconer 2 (Erickson 2); Salamanca 7 (George 2, Maybee 2, Snyder, Hedlund, White). Total fouls: Falconer 12, Salamanca 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Salamanca won.
AT FORESTVILLE Ellicottville (64)
Marsh 1 0-0 3, Jimerson 5 0-4 12, Dekay 0 0-1 0, L. Grinols 3 0-0 7, Logel 2 0-0 4, Rowland 5 2-4 12, Hutchinson 1 1-1 3, Chudy 7 4-4 19, Newark 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 7-14 64.
Forestville (38)
Palmer 1 1-2 4, West 3 0-0 6, Hychner 0 1-2 1, Christian 6 5-9 18, Hastings 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 2-4 4, Robinson 0 1-3 1. Totals: 13 10-20 38. Ellicottville 10 32 49 64 Forestville 9 23 32 38
Three-point goals: Ellicottville 5 (Marsh, Jimerson 2, L. Grinols, Chudy); Forestville 2 (Palmer, Christian). Total fouls: Ellicottville 15, Forestville 17. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Ellicottville won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Franklinville (67)
Torpey 1 0-0 2, Clear 2 2-2 7, B. Frank 4 2-2 11, Peters 0 2-2 2, L. Frank 4 2-3 10, Ramadhan 3 4-6 12, Burrell 3 1-2 7, Wolfer 6 4-8 16. Totals: 23 17-25 67.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (46)
Frentz 2 2-4 6, Savidge 3 2-2 10, Volk 1 0-0 2, Quigly 0 2-2 2, Furl 1 0-0 2, Halterman 2 4-5 9, Visnesky 3 0-0 7, Oakes 4 0-2 8. Totals: 16 10-15 46. Franklinville 22 38 55 67 Catt.-LV 11 26 28 46
Three-point goals: Franklinville 4 (Clear, B. Frank, Ramadhan 2); Catt.-LV 4 (Savidge 2, Visnesky, Halterman). Total fouls: Franklinville 17, Catt.-LV 18. Fouled out:
Furl (C).
JV:
Franklinville, 43-38.
AT OLEAN Dunkirk (44)
Paredes 4 0-0 8, Stewart 3 0-0 7, Crauser 4 0-0 8, Ortiz 7 1-1 15, Tell 2 0-0 6. Totals: 20 1-1 44.
Olean (66)
Z. James 2 0-0 5, K. McClain 4 0-0 10, C. James 6 2-4 16, Brooks 9 0-0 20, Henzel 1 0-0 3, J. McClain 2 0-0 4, Klein 4 0-2 8. Totals: 28 2-6 66. Dunkirk 12 29 37 44 Olean 17 26 48 66
Three-point goals: Dunkirk 3 (Stewart, Tell 2); Olean 8 (Z. James 1, K. McClain 2, C. James 2, Brooks 2, Henzel). Total fouls: Dunkirk 7, Olean 7. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Olean, 61-49.
AT OLEAN Gow School (32)
Archie 4 0-0 11, Weirmuth 4 0-0 11, Burns 2 0-0 5, Welcher 1 0-0 3, Gelman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0-0 32.
New Life Christian (65)
Hutter 12 0-0 26, Lucena 9 3-3 21, Andoh 2 0-0 4, Ampiah-Kwofi 4 0-0 8, Lyu 2 0-0 6. Totals: 29 0-0 65. Gow 9 14 17 32 NLC 13 25 48 65
Three-point goals: Gow 8 (Weirmuth 3, Welcher, Burns, Archie 3); NLC 4 (Hutter 2, Lyu 2). Total fouls: Gow 4, NLC 4. Fouled out: None.