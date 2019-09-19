SALAMANCA — Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley picked up its first win in CCAA East boys soccer league play on Wednesday over Portville, 2-1.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Salamanca/C-LV coach Keith Jones said. “It was a lot of fun to watch as a coach. I’m glad we came out on top.”
Kohl Ambuske got things started for Salamanca/C-LV by collecting a pass from Darec Funke and scoring at the four-minute mark.
“Kohl came in a couple minutes before that and really help energize our team,” Jones said.
Portville’s Nick Harmon quickly responded by scoring an unassisted goal in the sixth minute.
The game remained deadlocked until the 60th minute when Justin Blakesslee received a pass from Neland Cummings and scored what would be the game winner for Salamanca/C-LV.
Jarrett Pond recorded four saves for Salamanca/C-LV (5-3, 1-1).
“Jarrett had a couple good saves,” Jones said. “The goal he allowed was a scramble in front of the net and it got past him. It’s a tough one to see, but overall I think he played pretty well.”
Tyler Robinson and Cody Perkins combined for two saves for Portville (2-4-1, 0-2).
Randolph 4, Ellicottville 1
RANDOLPH — Ty Rosengren had a goal and three assists, Marcus Evans scored two goals and Kaleb Steward marked a goal and an assist in the win for Randolph (4-3, 1-1).
Jack Snyder scored for the Eagles (5-3, 2-1) on a pass from Adrian DeOrbe. Goalkeeper Justin Imhoff made nine saves for Ellicottville.
Kameron Finch made four saves for Randolph.
CCAA WEST
Southwestern 2, Olean 1
JAMESTOWN — Olean fell behind in the opening seconds of its league matchup.
Southwestern’s Simon Pirrello received a pass from McKay Young and slotted it into the back of the net with only 15 seconds into the game. Young picked up a goal later in the first half as he collected a pass from Callen Barron and shot it past the Huskies’ keeper.
Olean found itself down by one at halftime after an unassisted goal by Max Linderman, giving him three on the season.
“We moved some guys around,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “Southwestern is a good team., They passed the ball well and we had a tough time passing because of their defense. Southwestern’s defender Michael Carnes really controlled their defense. He was all over the field and we played better when he wasn’t on the field.”
Kyle Pockalny had two saves in net for Olean (2-6, 0-2).
Ben Livingston and Declan Brown split time in goal for Southwestern (3-5, 3-0). They combined to make three saves.
DISTRICT 10 REGION 5
Bradford 4, Warren 1
WARREN, Pa. — Isaiah Pingie scored twice in the first 15 minutes and Bradford took a 3-1 lead into halftime before cruising.
Ethan Tate added a late first-half goal for the Owls (7-1, 3-0) after Warren cut the deficit to 2-1 on a marker from Caleb Lindell. Oddly, it was Bradford’s first game that was decided by fewer than six goals, after six wins by at least that margin and one loss.
“This is one of those games that no matter what either of the teams put on the field, it’s going to be hotly contested,” BHS coach Wes Lohrman said. “We’ve been looking for a game like this all season and our other six wins have been very (lopsided) as well as our loss in the opposite direction.”
Gavin McGee added the fourth goal, Ian Grady assisted on both of Pingie’s markers and Evan Schmidt made five saves for Bradford. Caleb Lindell turned away 17 shots for Warren.
ECIC DIV. III
Maryvale 4, Pioneer 1
YORKSHIRE — Morris Morlock scored two goals and Maryvale tallied three second-half goals to pull away from Pioneer.
Alex Raczynski had a goal and an assist. Seth Schlosser added one goal.
Karson Hurlburt picked up Pioneer’s goal by stealing the ball off the foot of the Maryvale goalie in the second half.
Caden Waite and Kaleb Phillips had 19 and five saves, respectively.