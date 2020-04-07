ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure’s annual “Golf With The Bonnies” tournaments have both been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 health concerns.
The Olean event, which was scheduled for June 5 at Bartlett Country Club, has been postponed. The Rochester tournament, which was to be played on June 12 at Eagle Vale Golf Club, has been canceled.
Relying on government protocols, the athletics department will attempt to reschedule the Olean “Golf With The Bonnies” event at Bartlett Country Club for later in the summer. Golfers who have already registered for either tournament will receive a full refund.
Contact Seth Johnson, assistant athletics director for licensing & fan engagement, at sjohnson@sbu.edu or (716) 375-2382 with any questions concerning “Golf With The Bonnies.”