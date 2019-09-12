ORCHARD PARK (AP) — New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur's lukewarm assessment of Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become bulletin board — or rather TV screen — material in Buffalo.
Broadcast on TVs throughout the Bills facility, including the locker room, on Thursday was a tweet highlighting Shurmur's response to a question of how he regarded Allen entering the 2018 draft. Shurmur said he thought Allen "had a chance to be a starter," and then repeated his answer when asked a second time as the Giants (0-1) prepare to host Buffalo (1-0) this weekend.
The comments were featured in a tweet posted by NFL Network reporter Kim Jones.
Shurmur's responses could be interpreted as a slight against Allen, because he was drafted seventh overall out of Wyoming, and has a 6-6 career record as a starter.
Allen said the comments didn't bother him.
Bills coach Sean McDermott declined to discuss why Shurmur's comments were posted throughout the building. He called it a form of "internal messaging" for his team, before repeating the world "internally" twice.
McDermott began posting various reminders and inspirational messages on the TVs this offseason.
NFL suspends Bills rookie linebacker Dodson for 6 games
The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson for six games as a result of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend at a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona.
An NFL investigation ruled Dodson violated the league's personal conduct policy, the Bills announced Thursday. Dodson spent the offseason practicing with the team before being placed on the reserve/commissioner's exempt list on Aug. 31, when the Bills made their final cuts to establish their regular-season roster.
Dodson was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas A&M, and signed with Buffalo on May 9.
He faces misdemeanor charges for domestic violence and disorderly conduct for the altercation, which took place on May 25.