The Buffalo Bills went wide receiver with their first pick on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting Central Florida’s Gabriel Davis with the No. 128 pick.
The Bills then, in a somewhat shocking development, selected Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Fromm joins a quarterback room that currently included franchise quarterback Josh Allen, backup Matt Barkley and practice squad QB Davis Webb.
Fromm threw for 2,860 yards in his junior season with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions for the Bulldogs. He posted a 141.2 passer rating in 2019.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had a late third/early fourth round grade on Fromm, but a disappointing performance at the NFL Combine impacted his slide in the draft.
ESPN’s Louis Riddick said on the draft broadcast that he watched Fromm throw at the combine and his takeaway was that he may not have the kind of horsepower to generate the kind of arm strength required at the NFL level.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in the 2018 season when Fromm’s Georgia Bulldogs lost in overtime to Alabama. Fromm threw 232 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in that game.
Here’s what Zierlein wrote in Fromm’s scouting report:
“Heady quarterback who is light on physical traits but sees the game like a pro signal-caller most of the time. Fromm has big-game experience and proved to be a worthy challenger against Alabama as a freshman and sophomore. He’s a full-field reader who has shown a consistent ability to change plays and make smart pre- and post-snap decisions. Arm strength is a concern, and that concern may be exacerbated if his ball placement and timing aren’t more consistent. He’s an intelligent game-manager whose range is good backup to middling starter, but he will be scheme- and skill-position-needy at the next level.”
Davis is 6-foot-2, and weighs 216 pounds. He ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and posted a solid stat line in his junior season: 1,241 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.
The Bills selected Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass with the No. 188 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.
Bass went 54 of 68 on field goal attempts (79.41 percent) with a long of 50 yards during his four-year career. Bass will compete for a job with current Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka.
Duke Williams has some competition in Isaiah Hodgins, the 6-foot-4-inch wide receiver that the Buffalo Bills selected with the No. 207 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
In three seasons with the Beavers, the 6-foot-4-inch wide receiver caught 176 passes for 2,322 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hodgins is coming off of an 86-1,171-13 season.
Although Hodgins is limited in same areas, few, if any, wide receivers have been hands than the Oregon State product.
In the seventh round, the Bills selected Pittsburgh cornerback Dane Jackson with the No. 239 pick in the seventh round, going defense for the first time since their first pick in the second round.
Here’s what The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote about Jackson on his scouting report:
“Jackson is a super-competitive athlete always looking for work in coverage, but he will need to improve his discipline and play strength to secure an NFL roster spot, projecting as a potential reserve.”
AFTER ADDING SEVEN picks in the draft, Buffalo will look to fill their roster with undrafted free agents. Here are some the undrafted additions so far:
Appalachian State DB Josh Thomas
Appalachian State football announced that DB Josh Thomas was signing with the Bills as an UDFA.
He was a two-year captain with the team who recorded 30 starts with the team.
Auburn OL Marquel Harrell
Harrell announced the news of joining the Bills himself on social media.
He started 31 career games with the Tigers and mostly played at left guard.
Toledo FB/TE Reggie Gilliam
Reggie Gilliam has confirmed that he will be joining the Bills roster as an UDFA.
Gilliam is viewed as an outstanding blocker and special teams standout.
