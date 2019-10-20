ORCHARD PARK — Who would ever imagine that the Bills would be part of a National Football League point-spread record … on the positive side, no less?
But that’s the situation today when Buffalo hosts the winless Dolphins at New Era Field (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) as 17-point favorites.
What makes that special is this:
In the third game last season, the Bills went to Minneapolis to face the Vikings as 17-point underdogs. Eighteen games later, Buffalo is favored by that same number against Miami, marking the first time in Super Bowl history that a team has gone from being an underdog to a favorite by that number in that short a span.
For the record, the Bills defied those Minnesota odds as quarterback Josh Allen, in his first road start, led Buffalo to a stunning 27-6 victory.
But there’s a reason coach Sean McDermott’s team is a 17-point favorite for the first time since Marv Levy’s 1992 Super Bowl team enjoyed that spread against the Jets … yet lost outright.
However, Miami is that much of an underdog on merit … in four of the Dolphins’ first six games — including today — they have been giving bettors at least 14 points.
At 0-5, coach Brian Flores’ team lost its first four games by an average of 34 points, being outscored 163-26. But, last Sunday, against the also winless Redskins, Miami scored in the final minute, disdained the potential tying extra-point kick, then dropped a pass on the two-point conversion attempt to lose 17-16.
BUT THE Dolphins are still a team, according to the statistics, that is in full “tank” mode.
They’re last in points scored (eight per game) and points allowed (36), turnover margin (minus-9), opponents yards gained (440) and second-to-last (31st) in sacks (5 on the season), penalties committed, yards gained, rushing yards and passing yards per game (234, 58 and 176) and opponents rushing yards (170 per).
For the record, Buffalo’s defense, third in yards surrendered (275 a game) and fourth in points given up (14 ppg), has relinquished only seven touchdowns in five games. The Dolphins have scored four in as many starts and its defense has logged only two takeaways.
Those stats, of course, raise the possibility of the Bills mailing it in.
“Like I said before,” McDermott noted, “if you’re focused on (point spread and negative statistics), then you’re focused on the wrong things. We’ve got to focus on where we are, what we have to do to improve and make sure we’re ready to go.
“This is a good football team. When you turn the tape on and watch them play, credit to their coaches, and credit to their players, how they play.”
He added, “I’m confident in our player-driven leadership. We have a process in place that we focus on and take them one week at a time. We respect every opponent. If you stay where you are, you’re going to get beat in this league ... you’ve got to continue to grow every week … that’s what we’re focused on.”
Allen agreed.
“Every week we try to stick to our standard and that’s playoff-caliber,” he said. “We’re not treating them any differently than we would treat anybody else. We understand that they’re a team that’s hungry to win and they’ve been playing some good football as of late.
“They’re looking to come into our house and take what’s ours and we’ve got to understand that as a team. We’re not trying to take them lightly by any means ... it’s the NFL, every team is good. Any given Sunday somebody can win ... that’s why you play the game.”
AND THERE is another factor.
Flores has vacillated on his starting quarterback this season, beginning with Ryan Fitzpatrick, the former Bill, then naming second-year QB Josh Rosen as permanent starter, before reversing his decision this week and going back to ‘Fitz.’
And while Flores has caught some flak for his indecision, the move makes sense.
Fitzpatrick is the only QB in NFL history to throw touchdown passes for eight different teams. Besides Buffalo and Miami he did it with St. Louis, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Houston, the Jets and Tampa Bay.
Now barely a month short of 37, Fitz played four seasons (2009-12) of his 15-year career with Buffalo, starting 53 of his 55 games, going 20-33 in his starts. With those eight teams he’s thrown 192 career touchdown passes with 152 interceptions but, by far, his 80 TD tosses (64 picks) with the Bills are the most of any franchise for which he played.
His familiarity with New Era Field (nee Ralph Wilson Stadium) undoubtedly factored into Flores’ switch.
Of facing Fitzpatrick, McDermott said, “We’ve got to be disciplined. He’s a veteran, experienced quarterback and with that comes challenges, problems. He runs their offense extremely well, and operates it with a no-huddle, with tempo and does a good job getting them in and out of the huddle.
“The first game or two that he played there got away from him a little bit because of the score (59-10 to Baltimore, 43-0 to New England, both at Miami). (But) outside of that, he’s a good player.”
He added, “‘Fitz’ playing here, I know he’s well-liked in this area for what he did and you could see that. He’s played with some of the guys that I’ve been around since coming here and his presence speaks for itself. He’s a positive, energetic guy.
“It’ll be a big challenge for us. This is a team that’s played well, in particular after the first game and it’s been close up until the very end, particularly last week. When you look at the scores, you look at how they are improving week-to-week.”