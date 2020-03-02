ELMA — A balanced offensive attack and a lopsided second quarter powered No. 7 Olean’s 78-56 upset victory over No. 2 Iroquois in Saturday’s Section 6 Class B1 quarterfinal.
The win marks Olean’s third-straight trip to the Class B1 semifinals.
“One of the things we’ve talked about is to not look at the seed,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “Just look at the next team that we’ve got to play. That’s our focus and not worried about the seeds. With that said, we’re very excited to be back in the semifinals. With my experience with Coach (Jeff) Anastasia, you can really start throwing out those seedings in the semifinals because the games come down to whoever is playing their best basketball.”
Kolasinski sure does have Olean playing its best basketball at the moment. Olean has now won its sixth-straight game. The Huskies have averaged 71 points during that streak while holding their opponents to an average 51.5 points.
“We came into the season very inexperienced,” Kolasinki added. “They guys have done a great job coming together and buying in and continuing to improve. Especially on the defense. You see the 78 points and we shot the ball well, but I’ve been really proud of how we’ve been playing on defense.”
After a tightly contested first quarter, the Huskies stiffened up on defense and relied on long-range shots in the second to outscore the Chiefs, 28-7. Olean went on a 21-0 run to open the quarter. Zion James and Jason Brooks each knocked down two 3-pointers while Jah’Karee’ McClain had one. Olean took a 53-26 lead into halftime and never looked back from there.
“I felt like in the first quarter we traded baskets back and forth,” Kolasinski said. “In the second quarter, we came out with a lot of energy defensively. We contested shots, rebounded very well and our transition allowed us to have easy shots. Our shooting percentage in the first half was outstanding.”
The Huskies were powered by five players in double figures. Brooks scored a team-high 21 points while Daniel Klein had 15. McClain finished with 14 points and Covi James had 13. Zion James ended with 12 points, with all of his points coming from beyond the arc.
Iroquois were led by Trey Kleitz with 22 points. Matt Matla added nine points and Nick Bowen had eight.
The Huskies (16-6) will face No. 3 Depew on Wednesday at Buffalo State.
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS CLASS C1 QUARTERFINAL Middle Early College 92, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 21
BUFFALO — Jamond Jones highlighted three double-figure scorers in No. 1 Middle Early College’s rout over No. 8 Cattaraugus-Little Valley Saturday at Bennett High School.
Jones finished with 27 points while Anthony Smith had 12 and Devonte Prince tallied 11.
Josh Halterman led the Timberwolves (3-18) with 13 points and three assists. Elijah Perkins collected a team-high seven rebounds.
MEC advances to today’s semifinals and will play No. 5 Chautauqua Lake at Jamestown Community College.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL Wellsville 66, Mynderse 39
WELLSVILLE — Max Jusianiec, Liam McKinley and an offensive outburst in the second quarter proved to be the difference for No. 3 Wellsville Saturday against No.6 Mynderse.
The Lions (11-10) led by four after the first quarter, but went on to outscore Mynderse (10-12) 18-5 in the second to take a 31-14 lead at halftime. Wellsville never looked back en route to its 27-point win.
McKinley led Wellsville with 23 points, including a team-high four 3-pointers. Jusianiec finished with 19 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the line. Logan Dunbar added nine points.
The Blue Devils were led by Dylan Larizza with eight points.
Wellsville moves on to Wednesday’s semifinals and faces No. 7 Wayland-Cohocton at Canisteo-Greenwood.
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINALS Perry 59, Cuba-Rushford 45
PERRY — Grady McCumiskey registered a team-high 19 points in No. 7 Cuba-Rushford’s quarterfinal loss to No. 2 Perry Saturday.
Dan Emerson finished with nine points and Andrew Clement had six for the Rebels (10-10).
The Yellow Jackets (16-5) were led by Michael John Grover with 21 points. Michael Hockey added 15 points and Carson DeVinney had nine.
Perry advances to Today’s semifinals and plays No. 6 Alexander at Bloomfield.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS Bradford 77, Houghton 43
BRADFORD — Jordan Sutryk and Blaze Machuga each scored 23 points to power No. 4 Bradford past No. 5 Houghton.
Blai Crespo added 18 points while Steven Spina finished with nine points and a team-high two 3-pointers.
Houghton (13-6) was led by Ayo Banwo with 14 points and four rebounds. Gennaro Picco registered nine points. Samuel Morah and Lee Murray had eight points, apiece.
Bradford plays No. 1 Elba in Tuesday’s semifinals at Mount Morris.
Romulus 61, Scio 49
SCIO — Seventh-seeded Romulus earned the upset victory and will meet third-seeded Prattsburgh in Tuesday’s semifinals at Penn Yan.
Second-seeded Scio finished the season 16-5.
AT ELMA Olean (78)
Z. James 4 0-0 12, K. McClain 1 0-0 3, C. James 5 3-5 13, Brooks 8 3-4 21, J. McClain 6 0-0 14, Klein 7 1-1 15. Totals: 31 7-10 78.
Iroquois (56)
Mogavero 0 1-2 1, Osuch 2 0-0 6, Franklin 1 0-0 2, Kleitz 6 7-10 22, Matla 4 0-0 9, Bowen 2 3-4 8, Fones 1 0-0 2, Partsch 2 0-0 6. Totals: 18 11-16 56. Olean 25 53 64 78 Iroquois 19 26 37 56
Three-point goals: Olean 9 (Z. James 4, K. McClain, Brooks 2, J. McClain 2); Iroquois 9 (Osuch 2, Kleitz 3, Matla, Bowen, Partsch 2). Total fouls: Olean 14, Iroquois 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Mynderse (39)
Larizza 3 1-1 8, Barnett 1 0-0 2, King 2 1-2 6, Kabat 2 2-2 6, Smith 1 0-0 3, Jones 0 1-2 1, Santana 1 0-2 3, Bogert 2 2-5 6, Sealey 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 7-14 39.
Wellsville (66)
Jusianiec 6 5-5 19, Schmidt 3 0-0 6, McKinley 7 5-6 23, Perkins 0 2-2 2, Dunbar 2 4-5 9, Chaffee 0 1-4 1, Hart 1 0-0 2, Delahunt 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 17-22 66. Mynderse 9 14 19 39 Wellsville 13 31 48 66
Three-point goals: Mynderse 4 (King, Smith, Larizza, Santana); Wellsville 7 (McKinley 4, Jusianiec 2, Dunbar).
AT PERRY Cuba-Rushford (45)
Brooks 2 0-0 4, Chamberlain 2 0-0 4, Clement 1 3-6 6, Burdick 1 0-0 3, McCumiskey 8 3-4 19, Emerson 4 1-2 9. Totals: 18 7-12 45.
Perry (59)
Chisholm 1 0-0 3, McClure 1 0-0 2, Mit. Hockey 2 0-0 5, Mic. Hockey 6 0-0 15, DeVinney 3 1-1 9, Carr 2 0-0 4, Grover 7 1-3 21. Totals: 22 2-4 45. C-R 8 19 30 45 Perry 14 31 44 59
Three-point goals: C-R 2 (Clement, Burdick); Perry 13 (Grover 6, DeVinney 2, Mic. Hockey 3, Mit. Hockey, Chisholm). Total fouls: C-R 12, Perry 9. Fouled out:
McClure (P).
AT BRADFORD Houghton (43)
Picco 3 0-0 9, Murray 3 0-0 8, Banwo 6 1-5 14, Mazuka 2 0-0 4, Morah 4 0-3 8. Totals: 18 1-8 43.
Bradford (77)
Sutryk 11 1-4 23, S. Spina 2 3-4 9, Crespo 6 5-6 18, Machuga 10 3-8 23, Miller 1 0-2, Simpson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 12-22 77. Houghton 13 28 38 43 Bradford 13 35 62 77
Three-point goals: Houghton 6 (Picco 3, Banwo, Murray 2); Bradford 3 (Crespo, S. Spina 2). Total fouls: Houghton 16, Bradford 10. Fouled out: None.