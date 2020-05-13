Derek Shelton has been optimistic for weeks about the 2020 MLB season.
Even when baseball seemed furthest away, the Pirates’ first-year manager maintained that he was simply looking forward to having a plan for the game to return, since it would mean a sign of good things coming.
Now, a plan has been proposed by MLB and its owners. For many, the outlook still isn’t all that cheery, since part of the proposal involves splitting the revenue from this season 50-50 between players and the teams. The MLBPA has said that’s a non-starter, saying they view that split as a salary cap, which they’ve always opposed.
Still, Shelton continues to view it as progress.
“I think the first point on it is the fact that now we’re talking,” Shelton said Wednesday in a radio appearance with Post-Gazette columnists Ron Cook and Joe Starkey on their 93.7 The Fan radio show. “The three of us have been talking for a month now about getting the sides together to talk and about baseball coming back. The thing that I’m most excited about now is they’re talking. They’re sitting at a table, and they’re discussing how we can get back to playing.”
Still, the disagreement between MLB and the MLBPA leaves Shelton in a strange position. He is technically part of the Pirates’ management, and the bosses who he has to answer to are on one side of the negotiating table.
On the other side are the players. A majority of Shelton’s job is to interact with and coach them, both getting them to buy into his philosophies and become a cohesive unit and helping them better their own game as the season goes on.
To balance those two sides, Shelton has opted to focus on the things he can control while the details of the negotiations are being hammered out.
“I’m not in there negotiating this situation, and nor are the specific players. I know there’s groups of players that are involved in it,” Shelton said. “So I think the big thing for us is to focus on being back on the field and wanting to be back on the field and hoping that we can come to a resolution, both sides get a resolution that we’re happy with to get back on the field. But in terms of dealing with the actual politics of it or the decision-making of it, I leave that to people that are definitely well more equipped to do it and just focus on, with our players, the conversation of being back on the field and what’s going to happen when we get on the field.”
The other positive for Shelton is that the picture of what baseball might look like if/when it returns is a little clearer based on MLB’s proposal.
The universal designated hitter seems to be all but a done deal, and Shelton has a good idea of how the Pirates would deal with that, saying in past weeks that he foresees them using a platoon of guys to DH.
A shortened season with expanded rosters, which also appears imminent, would further shift how Shelton manages his team. The knowledge of those details, though, is at least a step ahead of where Shelton and his staff have been before the proposal came to light. Bench coach Don Kelly told the Post-Gazette on Friday that he and the Pirates’ other coaches have been thinking of what the season could look like and trying to plan for those possibilities, but now, at least, they have a clearer idea.
Perhaps it’s for that reason that Shelton can view the current situation with a glass-half-full mentality.