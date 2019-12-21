GOWANDA — With a 17-point fourth quarter, the Pioneer girls basketball team scored enough to hold off Gowanda Friday night in non-league play.
Pioneer led 12-0 after the first quarter, but Gowanda crawled back and took a 27-23 lead entering the fourth. But Pioneer reclaimed the lead and held on for a 40-35 win.
Callie Barber led Pioneer (3-2) with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“It was a good team effort,” Pioneer coach Patrick Souder said. “We came out, we held them scoreless in the first quarter and then we had a battle. They made some adjustments, so we ended up having to adjust.
“Towards the end we were kind of just trading baskets and we held them off and made some stops. Myah Fox really hustled down the end for a layup that put us up and Callie Barber and Alysssa Boldt made some huge free throws at the end of the game.”
Miya Scanlon scored 18 points for Gowanda.
GIRLS BASKETBALL NON-LEAGUE Canisteo-Greenwood 80, Cuba-Rushford 37
CUBA — Lillian Mullen scored 30 points on 12 field goals, including four three-pointers, to pace Canisteo-Greenwood.
Elizabeth Roach added 19 points and Savannah Ambuski had 18 for C-G.
Kate Howe led Cuba-Rushford (2-4) with 17 points.
“Credit to Canisteo-Greenwood,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “They move the ball very well, especially for such a young team.”
BOYS BASKETBALL NON-LEAGUE Hammondsport 91, Andover 33
ANDOVER — Andover dropped to .500 on the season at 3-3 with the loss.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT CUBA Canisteo-Greenwood (80)
Mullen 12 2-3 30, Roach 9 1-5 1, Ambuski 9 0-0 18, Burd 4 0-1 8, Sable 1 0-0 2, Sharp 0 1-4 1. Totals: 35 4-13 80.
Cuba-Rushford (37)
Howe 7 3-3 17, Searle 4 0-0 9, Tylor 2 0-0 6, Demic 1 1-4 3, Jaffe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-7 37.
Three-point goals:
C-G 4 (Mullen 4); C-R 3 (Searle, Tylor 2).
AT GOWANDA Pioneer (40)
Boldt 1 2-2 4, Fuller 3 1-4 9, Byers 0 2-2 2, Schwab 1 0-0 2, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Lingle 0 1-2 1, Kopinski 1 1-2 3, Callie Barber 3 4-4 10, Felber 2 0-0 4, Fox 1 1-1 3. Totals: 13 12-17 40.
Gowanda (35)
Gable 2 0-0 4, Scanlon 5 5-6 18, C. Scanlon 3 1-6 7. Totals: 12 7-16 35. Pioneer 12 16 23 40 Gowanda 0 9 27 35
Three-point goals: Pioneer 2 (Fuller 2); Gowanda 4 (M. Scanlon 3, Sherrie T 1). Total fouls: Pioneer 11, Gowanda 17. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Pioneer, 33-28.