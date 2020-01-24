BOLIVAR — Before Todd Taylor’s team gears up for a postseason run in the coming weeks, it got another dual meet victory under its belt on Thursday night.
The Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team used eight pins to blow past Alfred-Almond, 63-24, in Allegany/Steuben County action.
“We lined up well against them and wrestled really well,” Taylor said. “A lot of the matches were battles, but our kids prevailed.”
All winning by pin for B-R were Trey Buchholz (99), Tavyn MacDonnell (106), Rayce Carr (120), Kadin Thompkins (145), Brayden Day (160), Hudson Evingham (195), Sam Thorton (220) and Tyler Smith (285).
Dawsen Yates earned a 16-1 technical fall at 132 pounds, while Trent Sibble worked to a 15-2 major decision at 182 pounds.
With the win, the Wolverines improved to 28-4 in dual meets this season.
They will travel to the Gowanda tournament on Saturday.
CCAA DIVISION I CL/West/Panama 42, Franklinville/C-R 40
FRANKLINVILLE — Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Panama edged out Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford by picking up four pinfalls, two decisions and two forfeit wins.The Thunderbirds were led by Jordan Joslyn (99), Trent Burchanowski (120), Hunter Harris (126) and Zachary Wolcott (160) with pinfalls. Jayden Malecki (113) and Brendon Rowe (138) each had a decision win.
For Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford, Nolan Palmatier (132), Cleon Lawton (170) and Kyle Wittenrich (220) posted pinfall wins.
“It was a great dual meet that came down to the end,” Franklinville/C-R coach Scott Palmatier said. “Nolan Palmatier had a big pin for us at 132 and our eighth grader from Cuba-Rushford, Ethan Coleman, had a major decision over a good opponent in Martin Ohlsson. Ethan has now faced two ranked wrestlers in Section 6 this season and has majored them both.”
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY Wellsville 72, Jasper-Troupsburg 6
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville (10-6) tallied three pins to beat Jasper-Troupsburg.
Dale Ableidinger pinned Brandan Robinson in 1:26 at 126 pounds, a win that Wellsville coach Tyler Carman said provided a spark for his team.
Hunter Brands pinned Lance Baumgarner in 2:24 at 170 pounds, while Mekha Durrough pinned Loren Brown in 4:32 at 285 pounds.
J-T’s lone win came at 145 pounds, when Tristin Stone pinned Josh Brizzee in 1:58.
Canisteo-Greenwood 77, Fillmore 6
CANISTEO — Canisteo-Greenwood improved to 3-0 in Allegany/Steuben county action, as Lucas Mason, Braidon Woodward and Jared Davis each won by pin for the Redskins. Gavin Bob worked his way to a 16-1 technical fall victory at 99 pounds for C-G. The lone win for Fillmore (0-3) came at 152 pounds, where Kainin Beardsley pinned Trevor Mochol in the third period.
NON-LEAGUE Falconer/CV 60, Salamanca 24
SALAMANCA — Konner Spring (113), Trevor Ellis (126) and Malaki Harrison (138) won by pin for Salamanca (3-12), but the Warriors lost to Falconer’s “B” team.
“We had a lot of exhi bitions today, so that was nice for us and them,” Salamanca coach Keith Jones said. “For us, that is the most competitive we’ve been with them.”
99: Joslyn (C) 1:24 J. Wozniak, 106: Coleman (F) maj dec. 10-0 Ohlsson, 113: Malecki (C) 6-1 Hatch, 120: Burchanowski (C) 0:43 M. Wozniak, 126: Harris (C) 2:57 W. Tinelli, 132: Palmatier (F) 2:41 Smith, 138: Rowe (C) 10-4 Learn, 145: Watson (C) forfeit, 152: Ramsey (C) forfeit, 160: Wolcott (C) 1:51 J. Tinelli, 170: Lawton (F) 1:06 Nichols, 182: Leonard (F) forfeit, 195: Wittenrich (F) 0:39 Segovia, 220: Brohl (F) forfeit, 285*: Bleau (F) forfeit.
AT WELLSVILLE Jasper-Troupsburg 6, Wellsville 72
99: Acker (W) forfeit, 106: Double forfeit, 113: Double forfeit, 120: B. Hadfield (W) forfeit, 126: Ableidinger (W) 1:26 Robinson (J-T), 132: C. Hadfield (W) forfeit, 138: Moultrup (W) forfeit, 145: Tristen Stone (J-T) 1:58 Brizzee (W), 152: Black (W) forfeit, 160: Beckwith (W) forfeit, 170: Brands (W) 2:24 Baumgarner (J-T), 182: Stevens (W) forfeit, 195: Ball (W) forfeit, 220: Rought (W) forfeit, 285: Mekha Durrough (W) 4:32 Loren Brown (J-T).
AT BOLIVAR Bolivar-Richburg 63, Alfred-Almond 24
99: Buchholz (B-R) :36 Ledbetter (A-A), 106: MacDonell (B-R) :14 Eric Butts (A-A), 113: Stone (B-R) forfeit, 120: Carr (B-R) :35 Hunterto (A-A), 126: Yates (B-R) tf 16-1 Davidson (A-A), 132: Lloyd (A-A) 1:34 Rhodes (B-R), 138: Ledbetter (A-A) 1:39 Baldwin (B-R), 145: Thompkins (B-R) 3:46 Daly (A-A), 152: Cook (A-A) :58 Mattern (B-R), 160: Day (B-R) 4:44 Cushing (A-A), 170: M. Davidson (A-A) forfeit, 182: Sibble (B-R) maj. dec. 15-2 Scheesley (A-A), 195: Evingham (B-R) 1:08 Turner (A-A), 220: Thorton (B-R) 3:18 Diaz (A-A), 285: Smith (B-R) 1:03 Grove (A-A).
AT CANISTEO Canisteo-Greenwood 77, Fillmore 6
99: Gavin Bob (C-G) tf 16-1 Hatch (F), 106: Mason (C-G) 2:51 Freeman (F), 113: Havens (C-G) forfeit , 120: Woodward (C-G) 3:19 Sylvester (F) , 126: Zeh (C-G) forfeit, 132: Kilmer (C-G) forfeit, 138: Gardner (C-G) forfeit, 145: McGill (C-G) forfeit, 152: Kainin Beardsley (F) 4:31 Mochol (C-G), 160: Pitka (C-G) forfeit, 170: Slayton (C-G) forfeit, 182: Davis (C-G) :42 Bliss (F), 195: Evingham (C-G) forfeit, 220: Double forfeit, 285: Mullen (C-G) forfeit.
AT SALAMANCA Falconer/CV 60, Salamanca 24
99: Kilmer (F) forfeit, 106: Cobb (F) :40 Otero, 113: Spring (S) :52 Peterson, 120: Little (F) forfeit, 126: Ellis (S) 2:58 Clark, 132: Kelleher (F) 2:11 Jimerson, 138: Harrison (S) 2:46 D. Morrison, 145: B. Morrison (F) :15 Oakes, 152: Martinelli (F) forfeit, 160: Phanco (F) forfeit, 170: Stein (F) :52 Bacelli, 182: Keefe (F) 2:27 Nichols, 195: double forfeit, 220*: Stein (F) 4:55 Bialaszewski, 285: Seekins (S) forfeit.