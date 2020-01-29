BOLIVAR — A matchup of two of the top small school wrestling teams in Section 5 came down to the 106-pound match on Tuesday night.
Bolivar-Richburg's Tavyn MacDonell led Canisteo-Greenwood's Lucas Mason 6-5 in the third period, when MacDonell locked up a cradle and pinned Mason, sending the capacity crowd into a frenzy.
The win secured a 46-37 Allegany/Steuben County win for the Wolverines, leaving both them and the Redskins at 7-1 in the Allegany/Steuben County league.
"It was an unreal atmosphere," B-R coach Todd Taylor said. "The kids wrestled their tails off."
After dropping the first two matches of the night, Rayce Carr and Dawsen Yates got the Wolverines on the board with back-to-back pins at 120 and 126 pounds.
Kadin Thompkins (138), Wayne Karnuth (152) and Hudson Evingham (195) also each won by pin for B-R.
Tyler Smith secured a 9-1 major decision victory over Jacob Mullen at 285 pounds.
Gavin Bob (99), Luke Kilmer (132), Ian Magill (145), Ryder Slayton (160) and Nate Button (220) each pinned their opponents for the Redskins.
B-R will wrestle its final league dual meet against Arkport, while C-G will take on Addison.
NON-LEAGUE
Fredonia/SC/PV 52, Portville 29
PORTVILLE — Fredonia used four pins and two technical falls to get past Portville.
Antonio Pagan (132), Hunter Larson (145), Ceric Kristan (182) and Alex Christy (220) all earned falls for the Hillbillies.
Lucas Hoffman won by a 15-0 by technical fall at 113 pounds, while David Ball won by a 16-0 technical fall at 120 pounds.
Samual Zeigler (106), Luke Haberly (126) and Julian Morales (195) each had a pin for the Panthers.
Andrew DeArmitt earned an 11-9 decision victory for Portville over Dakota Planty at 138 pounds.
Dakota Mascho worked to a 14-3 major decision win at 152 pounds, and Jayden Lassiter got a 15-5 major decision victory at 160 pounds.
“They're not a bad team to lose to, and a good team to have on the schedule every year,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “I'm happy where we're at right now getting ready for sectionals.”