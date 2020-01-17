BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team played even with Canisteo-Greenwood, with the exception of the eight minutes of the second quarter.
A 20-8 second quarter for C-G proved to be the difference, as B-R fell by that 12-point margin, 64-52, on Thursday in non-league play.
Hunter McCaffery paced C-G (5-6) with 25 points and Cole Ferris scored 21.
Camdyn MacDonell dropped in 21 points for B-R (4-8) while Landon Danaher added 13.
“We had that one bad quarter, 20-8 in the second,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “Canisteo-Greenwood is really good fundamentally from Rocky (Santiago) at the point and the McCaffery kid is only a sophomore and we couldn’t stop him… we threw everything we could at him. They played a really nice game, not a lot of mistakes on their end tonight.”
NON-LEAGUE Jasper-Troupsburg 63, Whitesville 38
JASPER — Jesse Pensyl and CJ Estep tallied 12 and seven points, respectively, as Whitesville (1-9) fell on the road.
It was a one-point game after one quarter, but Jasper-Troupsburg outscored the Blue Jays, 13-2 in the second to run away with the game.
Noah Price and Joshua Flint led the Wildcats (8-4) with 12 points each.
Scio 73, Andover 45
ANDOVER — Brendan Graves scored 29 points to lead Scio (8-1) to a victory on the road.
Cam Loucks added 22 points for the Tigers.
Andover fell to 3-5.
AT JASPER Whi tesville (38)
Gullett 1 0-0 2, Jackson 1 0-0 3, Pensyl 6 0-1 12, Estep 3 0-0 7, Whitesell 3 0-0 6, Gaines 1 0-0 2, Cogar 1 0-0 2, Acor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 0-1 38.
Jasper-Troupsburg (63)
Demonstoy 1 0-0 3, Hill 4 0-0 9, Price 3 4-6 12, J. Flint 5 2-6 12, Rowe 0 1-2 1, Lawson 1 0-0 2, T. Flint 1 1-2 4, Tormey 1 0-0 2, R. Draper 1 0-0 2, E. Draper 3 1-1 7, Cornell 4 1-6 9. Totals: 23 10-23 63. Whitesville 11 13 25 38 J-T 12 25 47 63
Three-point goals: Whitesville 2 (Jackson, Estep); J-T 5 (Hill, Price 2, Demonstoy, T. Flint). Total fouls: Whitesville 17, J-T 5. Fouled out:
Acor (W).
AT BOLIVAR Canisteo-Greenwood (64)
Ferris 8 2-2 21, Santiago 4 0-0 8, McCaffery 11 2-2 25, Barker 1 0-0 2, Button 1 0-0 2, Updyke 3 0-0 6. Totals: 28 4-4 64.
Bolivar-Richburg (52)
R. Danaher 2 2-4 6, L. Danaher 4 4-9 13, Karnuth 1 1-2 3, Greeson 1 0-0 3, Scott 3 0-0 6, MacDonell 10 1-3 21. Totals: 21 8-16 52. C-G 16 36 48 64 B-R 13 21 36 52
Three-point goals: C-G 4 (Ferris 3, McCaffery); B-R 2 (L. Danaher, Greeson). Total fouls: C-G 13, B-R 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV: C-G won.