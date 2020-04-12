Garrett Taylor, one of six starters on Penn State’s defense who finished his college career last season, set an example for the safeties returning in 2020.
“They all had an opportunity to watch how he conducted himself in our meetings,” Nittany Lions safeties coach Tim Banks said last week, “how he prepared and how hard he worked in the weight room and in our winter conditioning.
“I think he really left his mark and I think those guys are ready to step up and continue with the tradition.”
Lamont Wade, the other starter at safety last season, returns, along with Jaquan Brisker and Jonathan Sutherland, who both played in every game. To bolster the depth there, Penn State recently moved Trent Gordon from cornerback to safety.
“He’s been trained to cover,” Banks said about Gordon. “He has the size and the speed to be able to fit in a box as a safety. He’s been great in meetings. He’s been hungry. I think he’ll have an opportunity to play both sides, the field side and the boundary side.
“I think that’s what makes our room special. We have a lot of great young men who want to compete.”
Wade made the same position switch as Gordon earlier in his career, from cornerback to safety. After he struggled two years ago and considered leaving last winter, he blossomed into an outstanding safety last season.
He finished fourth on the team in tackles with 67, broke up five passes and registered 4 1/2 tackles for loss. He tied a Big Ten record by forcing three fumbles against Ohio State, recovering one, and made 10 tackles, including a sack.
“I think he has a tremendous upside,” Banks said. “He played on the hash, but he also showed the ability to play in the slot, which I think is big. If you look at the next level, you need to have guys in the game who obviously can cover and have enough stout about them to make tackles. I think Lamont can do that.
“I think his ability to blitz and come off the edge sets him apart from some guys. I think the overall energy, the passion for the game that he brings, is contagious within your defense.”
Banks, who’s entering his fifth season at Penn State, said he expects Wade, who’s a senior, to be one of the leaders in the secondary and on the entire defense.
“I’ve had Lamont for a year or two now, and we’ve had a chance to get to know each other,” Banks said. “It takes time to learn what motivates him. But Lamont is super smart. He’s very motivated. He wants to be the best version of himself that he can possibly be.
“It’s been great to see how well he’s adapted to learning the (safety) position. All the guys respect him because of his knowledge, because of his work ethic. This will be a big year for him from a leadership perspective.”
Sutherland and Brisker also were productive last season, even as reserves. Sutherland, a team captain last season, was a force on special teams, blocking two punts in the opener against Idaho. He finished with 23 tackles.
Brisker made 32 tackles, intercepted two passes and broke up three others. He enrolled at Penn State last summer after transferring from Lackawanna College.
“I thought he had a really good season,” Banks said about Brisker, “given that he got there in the summer and had to learn it at a quick pace. Brisker is a worker. He loves to play the game of football. I’m excited about the direction that he’s headed.
“Everything that we’ve asked him to do, he’s answered the bell. I know he’s taken it upon himself to get a better grasp of the total defense, not just his responsibility.”