WELLSVILLE — A career night from Marley Adams and a strong offensive output in the second quarter powered the Wellsville girl’s basketball team to a 57-49 win over Williamson in Friday’s Section 5 Class B2 quarterfinals.
Adams notched 28 points, five rebounds and one steal to lead the No. 3 Lions (16-5) to the semifinals. The 5-foot-7 sophomore knocked down eight field goals including three from beyond the arc. She also finished 9-for-10 from the free throw line.
“She just goes about her business,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said about Adams. “When she takes shots, we win games. It sounds pretty simple but the more shots and more looks she has, the better we do. When she is on, it frees up our other kids and she can create a lot for us offensively.”
Regan Marsh registered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The senior added two assists to her totals. Emily Costello finished with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
“I was happy for her tonight,” Alvord said about Marsh. “We lost on senior night so it was nice to come out and get a sectional win for her on our home court. She was dominant inside for us tonight.”
The Lions and Marauders were tied at 10 after the first quarter. Wellsville outscored Williamson 19-9 in the second and took a 29-19 lead into halftime, and never looked back from there.
Brooke Guerin paced No. 6 Williamson with a team-high 19 points. Reagan Mangos and Cadie Newby finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Wellsville will place No. 2 Avon on Tuesday at Honeoye Falls-Lima.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS
Elba 66, Houghton 27
ELBA — Top-seeded Elba improved to 19-2 and will meet fourth-seeded Hinsdale in Monday’s semifinals.
Eighth-seeded Houghton finished the season 11-9.
Hinsdale 50, Lima Christian 27
HINSDALE — Liz Przybyla led a balanced scoring effort with 11 points, including nine in an 18-point third quarter, to key Hinsdale.
Kayla Brooks added 10 points and five steals, Kaitlynn Roberson handed out five assists and Lindsey Veno also posted 10 points for the fourth-seeded Bobcats (16-5), who will meet No. 1 Elba in Monday’s semifinals.
Three players finished with seven points for No. 5 Lima Christian, which finished the season 14-6.
Andover 58, Romulus 45
ROMULUS — Sixth-seeded Andover won its fifth-straight game in pulling off the upset victory over No. 3 Romulus.
The Panthers (16-6), who’d previously defeated Mount Morris, 56-29, in the first round, will meet either Northstar Christian or Whitesville in Monday’s semifinals. Andover and Whitesville split their regular-season matchups.
Romulus finished the season 13-7.
CLASS A THIRD-PLACE GAME
Elk County Catholic 46, Otto-Eldred 41
KANE, Pa. — Make no mistake about it, Friday’s District 9 Class A consolation game between Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic won’t be remembered for its beauty.
With more turnovers than made field goals between the two teams, and a second half that saw just 29 total points, offense — and made baskets — were at a premium.
But for what the game lacked in style, it more than made up for in effort and suspense, as the two teams ultimately battled down to the wire before the fourth-seeded Lady Crusaders pulled out a 46-41 win.
The win gives ECC (16-11) a much better draw in the first round of the next week’s state playoffs, where it’ll face the loser of the District 5 title game today between Tussey Mountain and Shanksville. Otto-Eldred (16-8), meanwhile, will have to play District 7 champion Rochester.
“You want to go in on a positive note,” Elk County Catholic coach Ken Pistner said. “Proud of how they held their composure, how disciplined they played, and just to come away with a win.”
Taylor Newton and Brooke Bauer scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Elk County Catholic. Haley Cousins, Kayley Heller and Reilly Raught all had eight points for O-E.