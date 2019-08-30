ALLEGANY — Jon Luce acknowledged there’s some extra emotion surrounding a team’s season opener.
“Especially playing Olean,” the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer coach said.
Luce’s Gators stayed composed to down their biggest rival Friday night and advance to the championship game of their tournament.
Senior Bryant Talbot scored a pair of first-half goals to help A-L secure a 2-0 win over the Huskies in the Gator Cup.
Talbot’s first tally came on a free kick, while Noah Paterniti assisted on the second marker.
“We had to work out some nerves,” Luce said. “The kids’ adrenaline was really high. When we started to settle down, we started to possess the ball better and connect on our passes, and it led to some chances on goal.”
Freshman Jack Conroy (5 saves) earned the shutout in his first game succeeding Conner Golley, Section 6’s career record-holder for clean sheets.
“We have a lot of young guys on the field, too,” Luce noted. “We’re a young group predominantly, with our two seniors up top attacking.”
Kyle Pockalny had four saves for Olean (0-1).
A-L will square off with Port Allegany for the title tonight at 7 o’clock, while Olean will play Portville in the consolation game at 5 p.m.
Port Allegany 4, Portville 0
ALLEGANY — Howie Stuckey netted a hat trick, and Shawn McNeil had the other goal for Port Allegany (1-0).
“It was a good first game of the season,” Gators coach Aaron Clark said. “We did some things well. There are some areas we need to improve at, but it was a good first game of the season.”
Ty Guilds had four saves for Port A, while Tyler Robinson recorded six for Portville (0-1-1).
BELFAST TOURNAMENT Belfast 0, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BELFAST — Belfast (1-0-1) and Bolivar-Richburg (1-0-1) shared the title in the Bulldogs’ tournament after playing 80 minutes of scoreless soccer.
Belfast’s Devin Harriger and B-R’s Wayne Karnuth each made 11 saves.
“It was a defensive battle from both teams,” Bulldogs coach Mark Sullivan said. “Neither offense had very good looks, both goalies played good. It was definitely even.
Andover 4, Hinsdale 0
BELFAST — Spencer Cook accounted for all four of Andover’s goals as the Panthers (1-1) beat Hinsdale (0-2) in the consolation game.
GALETON TOURNAMENT
Williamson 3, Northern Potter 0GALETON, Pa. — Sam Cummings recorded a pair of goals and Trent Achey tallied off a Brennan Bolt pass to lead Williamson to a first-round victory.
Josh Hultz made six saves to preserve the shutout for Williamson. Patrick Lehman stopped 13 shots for Northern Potter (0-1).
NON-LEAGUE Fillmore 3,Ellicottville 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Trevor Clark, Tobias Webb and Levi Webb scored, Ethan Peet assisted on two goals, and Mitch Ward added a helper as Fillmore won its opener.
Seven saves produced a shutout for Dylan Valentine.
“You always expect a little bit of disconnect in the first game,” Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen said. “To walk away with a 3-0 win against a quality team, I’ll take that any day. We need to get better, but it’s a good start.”
Jamison Caldwell had 11 saves for Ellicottville (0-2).
Pioneer 2, Mount Morris 1
YORKSHIRE — Mount Morris’ Ryan Morgan scored on a penalty kick, but Pioneer won its season opener.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.