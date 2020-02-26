NEWFANE — As Chad Lyter put it, if you have to travel over two hours to play a game, you’d might as well win it.
That’s exactly what the No. 13 Allegany-Limestone girls basketball team did, as the Gators pulled an upset over No. 4 Newfane on Tuesday night, 61-44, in the first round of the Section 6 Class B2 playoffs.
“We came out and shot the ball well and defended really well,” said Lyter, A-L’s coach. “We did the things that you do when you play well. We got the ball to the open shooters and they put the ball in the basket.”
The Gators jumped out to an eight-point lead after the first quarter before a huge second stanza gave them a 38-18 lead at half. After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Taylor Davis exploded for 19 points and 12 rebounds over the final three quarters.
Devin Ralston added 12 points while Gianna DeRose scored 11 points for the Gators. Tierney Hemphill came close to a double-double, finishing with eight points and 10 rebounds. The Gator offense shot nearly 40 percent from the floor on the night.
Along with A-L’s offensive effort, the Gators shut down some of Newfane’s top scorers, Lyter said.
“I had not seen (Newfane) play, but I knew who their scorers were, and we held one of them scoreless,” Lyter said. “They made a run in the third quarter, but we handled it. They never cut the lead under 10 points.”
Paige Littman knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a team-best 16 points for the Panthers (13-8).
A-L will meet No. 5 and league foe Southwestern in Friday’s semifinals. The Gators (4-17) dropped a 71-30 decision to the Trojans mid-January, but lost by only three (60-57) in the home rematch two weeks ago.
“We’ve been playing well for a couple of weeks now, and it finally paid off,” Lyter said. “You like to see kids get rewarded for working hard, and that happened tonight.”
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS
CLASS A2 FIRST ROUND
Starpoint 64, Pioneer 27
LOCKPORT — Jaden Mott dropped in 20 points to propel No. 7 Starpoint.
Riley Schepis notched 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Carly Dell’Oso added 10 points for the Spartans (9-12), who outscored the Panthers 52-19 over the final three quarters.
Meg Fuller had a team-best 12 points for No. 10 Pioneer, which finished the season 7-14.
CLASS B1 FIRST ROUND
Dunkirk 70, Olean 54
DUNKIRK — Nadara O’Dell highlighted three double-digit scorers with 24 points to guide Dunkirk.
Kymilondjie Nance notched 15 points while Amari Carter added for the fifth-seeded Marauders (20-1). Hayliegh Federowicz collected 12 points while four others had between six and seven points for No. 12 Olean (3-18). Olean was more competitive in each of three matchups with league champion Dunkirk, following up a 38-point road loss with setbacks of 19 last week and 16 on Tuesday.
“Myself, my coaching staff and my players, we left with a good feeling,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “We had many games where we didn’t leave with a good feeling. We got better as the year progressed.
“We’re looking forward to next year. We graduate one senior, but bring everyone else back. They want to get better and I think they have a bright future.”
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS
CLASS D-2 FIRST ROUND
Houghton 45, Belfast 29
HOUGHTON — Freshman Jessica Prentice logged a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds as Houghton topped Belfast for the third time this season.
Sarah Retz added 17 points for the eighth-seeded Panthers (12-8), who will meet top-seeded Elba in Friday’s quarterfinals. Mary Hamer had a team-best eight points for the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (6-15).
Whitesville 63, Chesterton 9
ALMOND — Vanessa Hall poured in 30 points while adding 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks to power Whitesville.
Kennedy Bledsoe added five steals, Rachel Jackson pulled down nine rebounds and the pair combined for 13 points for the seventh-seeded Blue Jays (15-6), who took a 20-1 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Whitesville will take on No. 2 Northstar Christian in Friday’s quarterfinals. Tenth-seeded Chesterton finished the season 3-14.
Lima Christian 42, Friendship 20
LIMA — Rebecca Tillapaugh and Megan Trezise went for 14 and 12 points, respectively, to key No. 5 Lima Christian (14-5).
Twelfth-seeded Friendship finished the season 3-17.
Andover 56, Mount Morris 29
ANDOVER — Sixth-seeded Andover won its fourth-straight game while improving to 15-6. The Panthers will meet third-seeded Romulus in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Eleventh-seeded Mount Morris wrapped up the year 3-18.