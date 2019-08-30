ALLEGANY — The start to an anticipated girls soccer season for Allegany-Limestone couldn’t have had a more exciting finish.
The Gators’ opener Friday afternoon wasn’t decided until 16 seconds remained, when Alyssa Spring found the back of the net off a pass from Kait Higby, giving A-L a 1-0 non-league win over East Aurora at Clapp Field.
“We were happy with the result, but we were both happy with the game,” Gators coach Dale MacArthur said. “Both teams played really hard, it was intense the whole time, and there wasn’t any cheap stuff going on. Just two teams evenly matched and playing hard.”
Nine starters return from A-L’s 2018 Class B state final four squad, but the Gators were expected to be pushed in their first game of 2019.
“Last sectionals, I had expected that East Aurora would be the team to beat in the B-1s,” MacArthur said. “In any event, I knew that they were a strong team and strong program, so it seemed like a good fit.
“There were times when they were taking it to us for extended periods. They certainly had the better of the play the first half. The second half, we made a couple of I don’t want to say adjustments, but maybe more focus on what we ought to be doing and awareness of what they were doing and we couldn’t let them do that anymore. They won probably every 50-50 ball the first half, and we looked, frankly, flat-footed and were reacting rather than proacting.”
Tierney Hemphill earned the shutout with 14 saves, while Cameron Dills made 11 stops for East Aurora.
“They played kind of, for lack of a better term, a flat four (defense), which can give you problems early on, and they’re fast and they’re good at it,” MacArthur said. “Their goalkeeper … they were really using her as a sweeper keeper, and many times she was 30, 35 yards upfield clearing the ball. They were just through balls that were played back behind the line of defense. It’s very difficult to slide things in there.”
He added: “The final play, we got down their wing, sent the ball across, and it bobbled a couple times. It was quite a melee in the middle at the 18. They didn’t clear it real well, and Kait managed to get a foot on it and get it to Alyssa.”
Bradford 6, Ridgway 0
BRADFORD, Pa. — Regan Johnson and Maddi Cowburn each recorded hat tricks to power Bradford (1-0).
Johnson and Emily Prince logged two assists each, while Cowburn and Taylor Komidar added one apiece.
Mackenzie Lucas and Emily Reynolds shared time in goal, needing zero saves for the shutout.
ANDREA MORTON MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT Bolivar-Richburg 3, Falconer 3, B-R advances on PKs 4-2
SALAMANCA — It was a game for twins as Bolivar-Richburg freshmen McKinley and Maddigan Harris and Falconer seniors Grace and Isabella Penhollow combined for eight goals — five in regulation and three in penalty kicks, where the Wolverines prevailed 4-2.
McKinley Harris scored twice and Maddigan Harris once in regulation to help B-R rally from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to force overtime. In the shootout, each Harris scored, plus Kelsey Pacer and Victoria Stuck (assist).
“Hats off to Falconer, they kept coming. They’re a good team, too,” Wolverines coach Mark Emery said. “I’m extremely excited about the way we battled back but hoping in the future it doesn’t get that exciting.
“It’s kind of neat for our twins, too. … We had them up at the end of last year, but it was nice to see them so involved early in the season.”
Ali Davis, Grace Penhollow and Isabella Penhollow scored in regulation for Falconer (0-1), with Sarah Disbro and Grace Penhollow finding the back of the net in PKs.
Paige Taylor stopped six shots for B-R (1-0).
Salamanca 1, Franklinville 0
SALAMANCA — Mariah Downey scored with 15 seconds left, assisted by Aly Hill, to lift Salamanca (1-0) in the first round.
“It was incredible,” Warriors coach Michelle Hill said. “This is a great first-year freshman player. You could just see the hunger to put the ball in the net on her, and I think we’re going to see a lot of great things in the future from this young player.”
Holly McGonigle preserved the shutout with three saves for Salamanca, which will take on Bolivar-Richburg in the championship game at 6 p.m. today.
“(We) have come a long way from last season to just our first game this season,” Hill said. “Of the three saves our keeper had, a few were really good saves, and we had some great leadership on defense from our veterans. It was a nail-biter, but we’re very excited for the prospects of our season.”
Nicole Hoeckh made 12 saves for Franklinville (1-2). The Panthers will face Falconer in today’s 4 p.m. consolation game.