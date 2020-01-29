ALLEGANY — Chad Lyter described it as a classic Olean vs. Allegany-Limestone game.
On Tuesday night, his A-L girls basketball team beat the Huskies, 51-44, in a CCAA West I matchup on the back of a double-double from senior forward Taylor Davis.
Davis recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Gators, and hit three consecutive buckets late in the game that Lyter said made a big difference.
Devin Ralston added 14 points for A-L while Emily Giardini scored 11 points.
Lyter said that despite starting forward/guard Tierney Hemphill leaving the game in the third quarter with an injury, his team found the spark that it needed to overcome the loss.
"I'm very proud of my girls for hanging on and winning after seeing their teammate go down," said Lyter, whose team snapped an eight-game losing streak with the rivalry win. "This game was a war, and I'm proud of us for finishing it."
Micheyla Williams dropped in 16 points while Anayah Parks-Barker added 13 for the Huskies. A-L improved to 3-10 overall and 2-5 in the league standings, while Olean fell to 1-12 overall and 0-8 in the league.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 43, Portville 39, OT
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville (12-4) showed its resilience by coming back in the fourth quarter before outlasting Portville (10-3) in overtime.
Trailing by five points with a minute left in regulation, Marley Adams hit a three-pointer to bring the Lions within two.
On Wellsville's next possession, Emily Robbins converted on two free throws to tie the game before a defensive stop by the Lions sent it to overtime.
Adams and Emily Costello each hit three-pointers in the extra period, and Costello hit two free throws to put Wellsville up by two possessions with 30 seconds left.
Adams finished with 20 points, while Costello stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Regan Marsh had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Lions.
Portville was led by Karly Welty, who racked up 15 points, and Lillian Bentley, who finished with 12 points.
Houghton 53, Destiny Christian 26
HOUGHTON — Jessica Prentice tied for the game-high with 14 points as Houghton evened its record at 6-6.
Sarah Retz and Emma Retz added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Panthers.
Christian Central 63, Archbishop Walsh 32
OLEAN — Anna Fleming connected on four 3-pointers en route to 18 points to key Christian Central.
Rose Mayer posted 15 points while Abbey Tyson chipped in 12 for CC. Noella Policastro collected 16 points and four assists, Olivia Williams had seven rebounds and Keely Policastro had two steals for Archbishop Walsh (2-11).