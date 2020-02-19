ALLEGANY — Inside a packed gym at Allegany-Limestone High School, six Gator seniors played their last regular season home games after being honored during a pre-game ceremony.
After grinding out a 45-42 win over the Wellsville Lions (10-10), it was a night to remember for those six seniors, especially for point-guard Gus Napoleon.
But before it was, the Lions had a strong grip on the game.
In the second quarter, Wellsville, spurred by a 10-0 run, led 22-11. Wellsville sophomore guard Liam McKinley scored 12 first-half points, making four of his first five three-point shots.
Wellsville standoud Max Jusianiec had a quick start to the game as well, scoring eight points to start the game.
Despite a good offensive start, the Gators (16-4) found a way to stay close enough. Towards the end of the second quarter, Wellsville cooled off. The Gators only trailed 24-20 at the break.
In the third quarter, Wellsville led by as many as five, and by the end of the quarter, it held a three-point lead.
Spurred by defense and a stellar Senior-Night performance, the Gators were able to climb the hill. Less than a minute in to the game’s final quarter, Napoleon tied the game with an and-one.
Minutes later, Napoleon made a three-point shot to give the Gators their first lead of the game, 34-32.
Napoleon made five three-point attempts for a game-high 23 points.
For Gators’ head coach Glenn Anderson, there wasn’t much to say about Napoleon’s performance. On the season, Napoleon has made more than 50 percent of his three-point shots.
“What else can you say about Gus?” Anderson said. “He’s been doing it all year. He’s doing a really good job, and his teammates do a really good job of finding him.”
But Anderson credited his defense more than anything. The Gators held the Lions to just 18 second-half points.
After hot starts, McKinley finished with 14 points, while Jusianiec finished with 17.
“Michael Wolfgang did a really good job on Jusianiec, who is one of the best players in the area, I think,” Anderson said. “Wolf did great. Our defense kept us in it long enough, and we hit a few shots.”
Anderson continued, “We knew that we had to lock down. We knew McKinley could shoot. We had to do a better job contesting shots, not just getting in his face. Once we did that, Ben Giardini realized what he needed to do. He’s our best defender.”
While the Gators stole momentum in the fourth quarter, the game still came down to the final minute.
The Gators had chances to salt the game away at the free-throw line, but couldn’t.
The Lions, with 10 seconds remaining, had a chance to tie the game. That shot off of the hands of Wellsville junior Tyler Sands came up well short.
“We were great all night, but made a few boneheaded plays at the end,” Anderson said.
“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing. If we defend the way we do, we’re always going to have a chance. I thought we shot terribly in the first half. Our defense will give us a chance, shots will fall and we are hopefully going to get to where we want to be. In the last game, you’re either going to gain momentum, or lose it. We did a good job to make sure we gained.”
And for the six seniors, while it was a grind-it-out affair, it couldn’t have been a better way to end the regular season.
The Gators’ seniors have a lot to be proud of heading into their last postseason together.
“They’ve been awesome,” Anderson said. “We were talking about it before the game, it’s going to be tough when those guys leave. It’s going to be a tough moment for me. They’ve brought this program to where it needed to be. First section title in 11 years, three straight league titles. Those guys have been a big part of what we’ve done the last couple years.”
AT ALLEGANY Wellsville (42)
Sands 0 2-4 2, Jusianiec 5 5-5 17, E. Schmidt 2 0-0 4, McKinley 4 2-2 14, Dunbar 1 1-2 4, Delahunt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 10-13 42.
Allegany-Limestone (45)
Giardini 2 0-0 5, T. Curran 0 3-4 3, Delong 0 0-1 0, Napoleon 7 4-5 23, Carlson 0 1-2 1, C. Curran 2 5-8 9, Wolfgang 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 13-20 45. Wellsville 12 24 31 42 A-L 11 20 28 45
Three-point goals: Wellsville 7 (Jusianiec 2, McKinley 4, Dunbar); A-L 6 (Giardini, Napoleon 5). Total fouls: Wellsville 19, A-L 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV: A-L won.