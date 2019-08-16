The Buffalo Sabres’ commemorative 50th anniversary jersey has been unveiled.
The white alternate “Golden Jersey” the Sabres released Friday “pays homage to the past and celebrates 50 years of NHL hockey in Buffalo,” according to the team.
It will be worn 13 times at home during the 2019-20 season.
The jersey features the Sabres’ regular logo in fluorescent gold and navy blue. Five stripes – four gold and one navy – adorn the sleeves and bottom to represent the team’s five decades.
Logos from the team’s history are sewn inside the neck line.
The Sabres will wear white gloves and navy pants with the uniform.
The jersey will be displayed today at the team’s fan fest outside the Sabres Store and available for presale.
The Sabres also announced Thursday they will wear royal blue in 2020-21. Fans have been clamoring for the team to switch back to its original color for years.
The Sabres will wear the Golden Jersey on the following dates:
October 5 vs. New Jersey Devils
November 2 vs. New York Islanders
November 29 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
December 2 vs. New Jersey Devils
December 12 vs. Nashville Predators
December 27 vs. Boston Bruins
January 30 vs. Montreal Canadiens
February 6 vs. Detroit Red Wings
February 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
March 5 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
March 21 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
March 22 vs. New York Rangers
April 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers