BUFFALO – The Sabres have signed top draft pick Dylan Cozens to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday.
Cozens could miss rookie camp or training camp in September after undergoing successful surgery on his left thumb earlier this month.
The center, according to the Sabres, needs to two to three months to recover.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Cozens hurt his thumb when defenseman Brandon Hickey hip-checked him during a development camp tournament.
The Sabres selected Cozens seventh overall June 21, making him the highest-drafted Yukon native ever.
Cozens compiled 34 goals and 84 points in 68 games with the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes last season.